WATCH: Chris Lemonis recaps a tough weekend for the Bulldogs

It was a tough weekend for Mississippi State. The No. 3 Bulldogs were swept at home by No. 2 Arkansas as the Razorbacks took a 6-4 win on Sunday.

With the loss, MSU fell to 17-7 overall this season. The Bulldogs are now 2-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

After Sunday's game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss what went wrong over the weekend and what MSU needs to do moving forward. You can see Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

