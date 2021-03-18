FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis previews this weekend's MSU-LSU series

The Bulldogs are about to open up SEC play
SEC play is here.

On Friday, No. 3 Mississippi State opens up league action down in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, against No. 19 LSU. 

Thursday, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to preview this weekend's three-game series, address who'll be in his weekend pitching rotation and a whole lot more. You can watch Lemonis' full pre-LSU press conference with the video at the top of this page.

