WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's plans for the weekend

MSU still gearing up to open the season at the State Farm College Showdown in Texas
Winter weather across the South has made for a stressful week for Mississippi State head baseball coach Chris Lemonis. MSU's three season-opening games in Arlington, Texas, at the State Farm College Showdown have very much been up in the air.

As of Thursday afternoon though, the event over in the Lone Star State is still on. Lemonis met with reporters to discuss the current line of thinking, how likely the games are to happen, who'll be pitching for the Bulldogs if they do, and much more. Watch Lemonis' full media session with the video above.

