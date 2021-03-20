FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
LISTEN: Chris Lemonis discusses SEC-opening win over LSU

MSU skipper breaks down how the Bulldogs topped the Tigers on Friday night
Mississippi State is off to a 1-0 start in SEC play.

The No. 3 Bulldogs topped the No. 19 LSU Tigers by a final score of 6-1 on Friday night. MSU got more fantastic pitching and Brayland Skinner led State offensively to a big win down in Baton Rouge.

After the game State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters and broke it all down. You can listen to Lemonis' chat with the media with the video/audio at the top of this page. 

Audio of Lemonis' press conference was provided by Ben Portnoy of The Dispatch. You can find Portnoy's onsite coverage of Friday night's MSU victory over LSU by CLICKING HERE.

