WATCH: Chris Lemonis on MSU's Thursday Night Win Over Missouri

It wasn't always pretty, but on Thursday night, No. 3 Mississippi State found a way to get the job done. The Bulldogs used a three-run seventh inning to come from behind and defeat Missouri 5-4 at Dudy Noble Field.

Following the contest, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss his club's victory. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

