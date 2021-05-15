WATCH: Chris Lemonis Discusses MSU's "Frustrating" Friday Loss to Missouri

Frustrating.

That's how Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis began describing his team's Friday night. The No. 3 Bulldogs were upset in a 7-6 loss to the Missouri Tigers, evening up this weekend's three-game series at a game apiece.

You can hear everything Lemonis had to say about MSU's loss right here. His full postgame press conference can be seen with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.