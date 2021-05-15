Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Chris Lemonis Discusses MSU's "Frustrating" Friday Loss to Missouri

State's skipper breaks down a tough night for his Bulldogs.
Author:
Publish date:

Frustrating.

That's how Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis began describing his team's Friday night. The No. 3 Bulldogs were upset in a 7-6 loss to the Missouri Tigers, evening up this weekend's three-game series at a game apiece.

You can hear everything Lemonis had to say about MSU's loss right here. His full postgame press conference can be seen with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_12897839 copy
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis Discusses MSU's "Frustrating" Friday Loss to Missouri

IMG_2028
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Missouri at Mississippi State (Friday, 5-14-21)

image_handler.aspx
Baseball

MSU's Dudy Noble Field Picked as Potential Regional Host Site

ExXFRVHUUAYW3B3
Basketball

D.J. Stewart to Remain in NBA Draft and Won't Return to MSU

IMG_3136
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score and More: MSU Finds a Way in Comeback Win over Missouri

USATSI_12741113
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis on MSU's Thursday Night Win Over Missouri

IMG_2028
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Missouri at Mississippi State (Thursday, 5-13-21)

IMG_3118
Other

Controversial Decison Brings Abrupt Halt to Season for MSU Women's Golf