WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses Saturday's series-tying loss to Ole Miss

From the first inning on Saturday, Mississippi State was repeatedly punched in the mouth by Ole Miss. By the time the dust settled, the No. 4 Bulldogs had lost to the No. 6 Rebels 9-0 to even up this weekend's three-game series.

With the loss, MSU fell to 26-8 overall and 9-5 in Southeastern Conference play this season ahead of Sunday's series finale and rubber game.

After Saturday's contest, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss his team's disappointing day. You can view Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

