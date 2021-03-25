FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses lopsided midweek win, previews Arkansas

MSU's skipper shares his thoughts on Wednesday's game and the weekend ahead
A key weekend awaits Mississippi State, but before then, No. 3 MSU had to handle North Alabama. And handle it, State did.

The Bulldogs cruised to an 18-1 victory over the Lions. MSU scored at least three runs in each of the game's first five innings and 10 State pitchers limited North Alabama to only a run on six hits.

After the game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to both discuss the lopsided win and look ahead to this weekend's showdown against No. 2 Arkansas. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

