WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses lopsided midweek win, previews Arkansas

A key weekend awaits Mississippi State, but before then, No. 3 MSU had to handle North Alabama. And handle it, State did.

The Bulldogs cruised to an 18-1 victory over the Lions. MSU scored at least three runs in each of the game's first five innings and 10 State pitchers limited North Alabama to only a run on six hits.

After the game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to both discuss the lopsided win and look ahead to this weekend's showdown against No. 2 Arkansas. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.