FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Chris Lemonis breaks down midweek win over Southern

Bulldog skipper discusses MSU's latest victory and previews upcoming Auburn series
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State kept up its winning ways on Tuesday night. Just a couple of days after polishing off a three-game sweep of Kentucky, the No. 5 Bulldogs topped Southern 15-1 at Dudy Noble Field. The victory improved MSU to 21-7 overall this season.

Following the game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down, as well as preview this weekend's upcoming series at Auburn. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

IMG_2336
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: State slugs way to win over Southern

USATSI_12897839 copy
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis breaks down midweek win over Southern

20210318_FB_Practice_CS_Rogers_0001
Football

Spring snapshot – QBs: Rogers trying to maintain starting status for State

IMG_2081
Baseball

What does college baseball's 2021 postseason hosting plan mean for MSU?

20210401_BB_vs_Kentucky_ST_0794
Baseball

Christian MacLeod is SEC Pitcher of the Week

20210403_BB_vs_Kentucky_CS_0563
Baseball

Dogs in the polls: Where MSU now sits after sweeping Kentucky

IMG_2307
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Dogs sweep the Cats

20210227_BB_vs_Tulane_Lemonis_LP_0227_BB_vs_Tulane_LP_0352
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's sweep of Kentucky