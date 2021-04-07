WATCH: Chris Lemonis breaks down midweek win over Southern

Mississippi State kept up its winning ways on Tuesday night. Just a couple of days after polishing off a three-game sweep of Kentucky, the No. 5 Bulldogs topped Southern 15-1 at Dudy Noble Field. The victory improved MSU to 21-7 overall this season.

Following the game, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break it all down, as well as preview this weekend's upcoming series at Auburn. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.