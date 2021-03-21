LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at LSU (Sunday, 3-21-21)

The Bulldogs go for the sweep against the Tigers

After wins on Friday and Saturday, No. 3 Mississippi State is looking to polish off a sweep of this weekend's series against No. 19 LSU on Sunday. The two longtime baseball rivals write another chapter in their history beginning at 2 p.m central.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-5)

Tre' Morgan - 1B Brody Drost - DH Dylan Crews - RF Gavin Dugas - LF Cade Doughty - 3B Hayden Travinski - C Giovanni DiGiacomo - CF Jordan Thompson - SS Collier Cranford - 2B

A.J. Labas - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-3)

Scotty Dubrule - 2B Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - C Logan Tanner - DH Josh Hatcher - 1B Brayland Skinner - LF Lane Forsythe- SS

Eric Cerantola - P

Again, first pitch is coming up at 2 p.m. Live updates will begin around then.

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Awaiting first pitch...

(Photo of LSU's Alex Box Stadium courtesy of LSU athletics)

