LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at LSU (Sunday, 3-21-21)

The Bulldogs go for the sweep against the Tigers
After wins on Friday and Saturday, No. 3 Mississippi State is looking to polish off a sweep of this weekend's series against No. 19 LSU on Sunday. The two longtime baseball rivals write another chapter in their history beginning at 2 p.m central.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-5)

  1. Tre' Morgan - 1B
  2. Brody Drost - DH
  3. Dylan Crews - RF
  4. Gavin Dugas - LF
  5. Cade Doughty - 3B
  6. Hayden Travinski - C
  7. Giovanni DiGiacomo - CF
  8. Jordan Thompson - SS
  9. Collier Cranford - 2B

A.J. Labas - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-3)

  1. Scotty Dubrule - 2B
  2. Rowdey Jordan - CF
  3. Tanner Allen - RF
  4. Kamren James - 3B
  5. Luke Hancock - C
  6. Logan Tanner - DH
  7. Josh Hatcher - 1B
  8. Brayland Skinner - LF
  9. Lane Forsythe- SS

Eric Cerantola - P

Again, first pitch is coming up at 2 p.m. Live updates will begin around then.

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Awaiting first pitch...

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(Photo of LSU's Alex Box Stadium courtesy of LSU athletics)

