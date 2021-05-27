LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: MSU vs. Tennessee at the SEC Tournament (Thursday, 5-27-21)

The Bulldogs and Volunteers face off in an elimination game in Hoover.

One of the top three seeds in Hoover is going home on Thursday.

Third-seeded Mississippi State meets up with No. 2 seed Tennessee in an elimination game at the Southeastern Conference Tournament. MSU lost 13-1 to Florida and Tennessee fell 3-2 in extra innings to Alabama on Wednesday to set up Thursday's win-or-go-home matchup. First pitch at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium is set for 9:30 a.m. central.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs (40-14)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Luke Hancock - 1B Kamren James - 3B Scotty Dubrule - 2B Kellum Clark - DH Lane Forsythe - SS Brayland Skinner - LF

Christian MacLeod - P

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (42-15)

Liam Spence - SS Max Ferguson - 2B Jake Rucker - 3B Drew Gilbert - CF Evan Russell - LF Luc Lipcius - 1B Jordan Beck - RF Pete Derkay - DH Connor Pavolony - C

Chad Dallas - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

-Jordan pops out to second. One out.

- Allen lines out to first. Two outs.

- Tanner pops out to first. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 1 - Tennessee batting

- Spence grounds out to short. One out.

- Ferguson strikes out looking. Two outs.

- Rucker flies out to right. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, Tennessee 0

TOP of 2 - MSU batting

- Hancock grounds out to first. One out.

- James with a shot up the middle, bounces off the pitcher and into right field for a single. Runner at first, one out.

- Dubrule grounds to first and it's a fielder's choice as Tennessee throws to second. James is forced out at second. Dubrule is safe at first. Runner at first, two outs.

- Clark flies out to left. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, Tennessee 0

BOTTOM of 2 - Tennessee batting

- Gilbert pops out to left. One out.

- Russell walks. Runner at first, one out.

- Lipcius hit by a pitch. Russell moves up to second. Runners at first and second, one out.

- Beck flies out to center. Two outs, runners at first and second.

- Derkay three-run homer to right-center. Tennessee takes a 3-0 lead.

- Pavolony doubles to left. Runner at second, two outs.

- Spence RBI single to center. Pavolony scores. Tennessee leads 4-0. Runner at first, two outs.

- Ferguson pops out to short. Inning over.

- END of 2 - Tennessee 4, MSU 0

TOP of 3 - MSU batting

-

