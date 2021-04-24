LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (Saturday, 4-24-21)

Bulldogs try to even up the series against the Commodores

It's a possible postseason preview in Nashville this weekend. No. 4 Mississippi State is on the road at No. 2 Vanderbilt in a matchup of two of the country's premier baseball programs.

After a 6-2 loss on Friday night in which they were shut down offensively by pitcher Kumar Rocker of the Commodores, the Bulldogs have another tall task on Saturday as MSU tries to even up the series. Vanderbilt sends the extremely talented Jack Leiter to the mound opposite of State's Will Bednar. Can MSU's bats get to Leiter? Can Bednar go toe to toe with one of the country's top arms?

Keep it tuned right here to Cowbell Corner for live updates. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. central and updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (28-9, 10-6)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brayland Skinner - LF Lane Forsythe - SS Josh Hatcher - 1B

Will Bednar - P

No. 2 Vanderbilt Commodores (30-6, 12-4)

Enrique Bradfield, Jr. - CF Carter Young - SS Dominic Keegan - 1B Jack Bulger - DH C.J. Rodriguez - C Parker Noland - 2B Isaiah Thomas - RF Cooper Davis - LF Jayson Gonzalez - 3B

Jack Leiter - P

Again, first pitch is around 7 p.m. central. Live updates will begin then.

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Awaiting first pitch...

