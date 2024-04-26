Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball at Vanderbilt
Top of the 9th
Mershon grounds out, one down.
Jordan grounds out to the shortstop, two down.
Hines works a walk.
Hujsak flies out to end it.
MSU loses 4-0.
Bottom of the 8th
Holcomb grounds a leadoff double down the third base line. He steals third.
Chance makes the grab in left field, one down.
Cam Schuelke takes over on the mound Stephen.
Chance makes the grab, two down. A run scores.
Kohler throws to Hines to end the inning.
MSU trails 4-0.
Top of the 8th
Pulliam grounds out to the shortstop, one down.
Long grounds out to the pitcher, two down.
Chance grounds out to the shortstop for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.
Davis lines a single into right field. He moves to third on a wild pitch.
Pulliam throws to Hines, two down.
Stephen issues a two-out walk. Runners on the corners.
Hujsak makes a running grab to end the inning.
MSU trails 3-0.
Top of the 7th
Jordan grounds out to third base, one down.
Hines strikes out, two down.
Hujsak doubles off the left field wall.
Kohler reaches on an error. Runners on the corners.
Larry grounds out to second base for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.
Pulliam throws to Hines, two down.
Another strikeout for Stephen ends the inning.
MSU trails 3-0.
Top of the 6th
Long pops out to the first baseman, one down.
Chance lines out to left field, two down.
Mershon flies out for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Stephen, two down.
Hujsak makes the catch to end the inning.
MSU trails 3-0.
Top of the 5th
Kohler flies out to the left field gap, one down.
Larry strikes out looking, two down.
Pulliam flies out to center field for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Hujsak makes the grab on the warning track, one down.
Kohler makes the throw to Hines, two down.
Kohler catches a pop-up to end the inning.
MSU trails 3-0.
Top of the 4th
Chance flies out to center field, one down.
Mershon flies out to left field, two down.
Jordan will reach on a infield single.
Hines works a walk.
Hujsak grounds out to the shortstop for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Hujsak makes the catch, one down.
Chance makes the grab in left field, two down.
Hujsak does not moves and makes the grab to end the inning.
MSU trails 3-0.
Top of the 3rd
Larry grounds out to third base, one down.
Pulliam flies out to shallow left field, two down.
Long grounds out to third base for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Pulliam makes a nice play and throws to Hines, one down.
Polk grounds a single into right field. He steals second. He takes third on a wild pitch.
Pulliam makes the throw to Hines, two down. A run scores.
Stephen gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU trails 3-0.
Top of the 2nd
Hines strikes out, one down.
Hujsak flies out to center field, two down.
Kohler grounds into the shift for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Vastine drives a solo home run out to right field.
Hines catches a pop-up, one down.
Mershon catches a pop-up, two down.
Espinal hits another solo home run to center field.
Hujsak makes a running grab to end the inning.
MSU trails 2-0.
Top of the 1st
The first pitch to Chance is swung on and missed.
Chance lines out to right field, one down.
Mershon grounds out to the shortstop on the first pitch, two down.
Jordan strikes out for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup:
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
3B Logan Kohler
DH Amani Larry
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Johnny Long
SP Khal Stephen
Vanderbilt Starting Lineups
SS Jonathan Vastine
1B RJ Austin
3B Davis Diaz
C Alan Espinal
2B Jayden Davis
LF Troy LaNeve
CF Matthew Polk
DH Colin Barczi
RF Braden Holcomb
SP Bryce Cunningham
STARKVILLE, MISS— The travel to Nashville sporting a five-game winning streak. This series has significant implications for MSU as a series win could propel them into a possible hosting discussion. At the same time, getting swept would significantly damage their post-season chances.
Now, no result should surprise anyone at this point as this team can beat anyone, but they could also lose to anyone. Every time these two programs match up, especially in Nashville, it is always exciting.
The key pitcher for MSU is Jurrangelo Cijntje. It is pretty much a guarantee that Khal Stephen will give MSU a good start on Friday and give them an excellent shot to win.
However, Cijntje does not quite have the consistency that Stephen does, but when he is pitching well, he can dominate a lineup. These two guys are the main reason for the Bulldog's success in SEC play so far, and if Cijntje can throw a gem, a series win is likely.
The key hitter is Hunter Hines. Hines had a solid performance last weekend against Auburn, but he can still do more and has shown that throughout his career.
The junior is not playing poorly, but he still has much more left in the tank. If Hines can get going, this lineup will become dangerous.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (27-14) (10-8) versus Vanderbilt Commodores (30-11) (10-8)
When: Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, and Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend.
Series: Mississippi State holds a 74-57 advantage over the Commodores. The first matchup came on May 16th, 1913.
Last Meeting: The Commodores took the previous matchup over the Bulldogs 11-7 last season. Connor Hujsak went 2-4 with three RBIs.
Last time out, Commodores: Vanderbilt defeated UT Martin 5-4 in their previous game. Leadoff hitter Jonathan Vastine went 2-4 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State got their fifth win in a row in their previous game. MSU defeated Memphis 6-4 on the road. Cam Schuelke pitched four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
TBD
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Vanderbilt Rotation:
Bryce Cunningham
Carter Holton
TBD