Cowbell Corner

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball at Vanderbilt

MSU is looking to extend their winning streak as they take on the Commodores.

Jacob Bain

Khal Stephen
Khal Stephen / Mississippi State Athletics

Top of the 9th

Mershon grounds out, one down.

Jordan grounds out to the shortstop, two down.

Hines works a walk.

Hujsak flies out to end it.

MSU loses 4-0.

Bottom of the 8th

Holcomb grounds a leadoff double down the third base line. He steals third.

Chance makes the grab in left field, one down.

Cam Schuelke takes over on the mound Stephen.

Chance makes the grab, two down. A run scores.

Kohler throws to Hines to end the inning.

MSU trails 4-0.

Top of the 8th

Pulliam grounds out to the shortstop, one down.

Long grounds out to the pitcher, two down.

Chance grounds out to the shortstop for the third out.

Bottom of the 7th

Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.

Davis lines a single into right field. He moves to third on a wild pitch.

Pulliam throws to Hines, two down.

Stephen issues a two-out walk. Runners on the corners.

Hujsak makes a running grab to end the inning.

MSU trails 3-0.

Top of the 7th

Jordan grounds out to third base, one down.

Hines strikes out, two down.

Hujsak doubles off the left field wall.

Kohler reaches on an error. Runners on the corners.

Larry grounds out to second base for the third out.

Bottom of the 6th

Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.

Pulliam throws to Hines, two down.

Another strikeout for Stephen ends the inning.

MSU trails 3-0.

Top of the 6th

Long pops out to the first baseman, one down.

Chance lines out to left field, two down.

Mershon flies out for the third out.

Bottom of the 5th

Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.

Another strikeout for Stephen, two down.

Hujsak makes the catch to end the inning.

MSU trails 3-0.

Top of the 5th

Kohler flies out to the left field gap, one down.

Larry strikes out looking, two down.

Pulliam flies out to center field for the third out.

Bottom of the 4th

Hujsak makes the grab on the warning track, one down.

Kohler makes the throw to Hines, two down.

Kohler catches a pop-up to end the inning.

MSU trails 3-0.

Top of the 4th

Chance flies out to center field, one down.

Mershon flies out to left field, two down.

Jordan will reach on a infield single.

Hines works a walk.

Hujsak grounds out to the shortstop for the third out.

Bottom of the 3rd

Hujsak makes the catch, one down.

Chance makes the grab in left field, two down.

Hujsak does not moves and makes the grab to end the inning.

MSU trails 3-0.

Top of the 3rd

Larry grounds out to third base, one down.

Pulliam flies out to shallow left field, two down.

Long grounds out to third base for the third out.

Bottom of the 2nd

Pulliam makes a nice play and throws to Hines, one down.

Polk grounds a single into right field. He steals second. He takes third on a wild pitch.

Pulliam makes the throw to Hines, two down. A run scores.

Stephen gets a strikeout to end the inning.

MSU trails 3-0.

Top of the 2nd

Hines strikes out, one down.

Hujsak flies out to center field, two down.

Kohler grounds into the shift for the third out.

Bottom of the 1st

Vastine drives a solo home run out to right field.

Hines catches a pop-up, one down.

Mershon catches a pop-up, two down.


Espinal hits another solo home run to center field.

Hujsak makes a running grab to end the inning.

MSU trails 2-0.

Top of the 1st

The first pitch to Chance is swung on and missed.

Chance lines out to right field, one down.

Mershon grounds out to the shortstop on the first pitch, two down.

Jordan strikes out for the third out.

Mississippi State Lineup:

LF Bryce Chance

SS David Mershon

RF Dakota Jordan

1B Hunter Hines

CF Connor Hujsak

3B Logan Kohler

DH Amani Larry

2B Ethan Pulliam

C Johnny Long

SP Khal Stephen

Vanderbilt Starting Lineups

SS Jonathan Vastine

1B RJ Austin

3B Davis Diaz

C Alan Espinal

2B Jayden Davis

LF Troy LaNeve

CF Matthew Polk

DH Colin Barczi

RF Braden Holcomb 

SP Bryce Cunningham 

STARKVILLE, MISS— The  travel to Nashville sporting a five-game winning streak. This series has significant implications for MSU as a series win could propel them into a possible hosting discussion. At the same time, getting swept would significantly damage their post-season chances. 

Now, no result should surprise anyone at this point as this team can beat anyone, but they could also lose to anyone. Every time these two programs match up, especially in Nashville, it is always exciting. 

The key pitcher for MSU is Jurrangelo Cijntje. It is pretty much a guarantee that Khal Stephen will give MSU a good start on Friday and give them an excellent shot to win. 

However, Cijntje does not quite have the consistency that Stephen does, but when he is pitching well, he can dominate a lineup. These two guys are the main reason for the Bulldog's success in SEC play so far, and if Cijntje can throw a gem, a series win is likely. 

The key hitter is Hunter Hines. Hines had a solid performance last weekend against Auburn, but he can still do more and has shown that throughout his career. 

The junior is not playing poorly, but he still has much more left in the tank. If Hines can get going, this lineup will become dangerous. 

What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (27-14) (10-8) versus Vanderbilt Commodores (30-11) (10-8) 

When: Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, and Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

TV: SEC Network+ all weekend. 

Series: Mississippi State holds a 74-57 advantage over the Commodores. The first matchup came on May 16th, 1913. 

Last Meeting: The Commodores took the previous matchup over the Bulldogs 11-7 last season. Connor Hujsak went 2-4 with three RBIs. 

Last time out, Commodores: Vanderbilt defeated UT Martin 5-4 in their previous game. Leadoff hitter Jonathan Vastine went 2-4 with an RBI. 

Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State got their fifth win in a row in their previous game. MSU defeated Memphis 6-4 on the road. Cam Schuelke pitched four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. 

Mississippi State Rotation:

Khal Stephen 

TBD

Jurrangelo Cijntje 

Vanderbilt Rotation:

Bryce Cunningham 

Carter Holton 

TBD

Jacob Bain

