Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Alabama Game 2
Top of the 9th
Hamiter rips a leadoff double down the right field line.
Mershon makes the grab in shallow left field, one down.
Mershon throws to Hines, two down.
Davis gets a flyout to end it.
MSU wins 8-1.
Bottom of the 8th
Larry lines out to right field, one down.
Kohler drives a home run over the left field wall.
Chester grounds out to third base, two down.
Long works a walk.
Chance splits the gap in left field for an RBI double.
Mershon grounds out to the second baseman to end the inning.
MSU leads 8-1.
Top of the 8th
Tyler Davis will take over on the mound for State.
Chance makes the grab, one down.
Chester catches a pop-up, two down.
Chester makes the catch for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Alabama will bring in Austin Morris to pitch.
Mershon is hit by the pitch.
Jordan flies out to right field, one down.
Hines pops out to the shortstop, two down.
Hujsak pops out to end the inning.
MSU leads 6-1.
Top of the 7th
Cijntje gets a strikeout looking, one down.
Cijntje gets his eighth strikeout, two down.
Petrutz lines a double down the left field line.
Cijntje gets a flyout for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Tyler Fay will come in to pitch for Alabama.
Hujsak grounds a single into right field. He steals second.
Larry reaches on a fielder's choice. Runners on the corners.
Kohler grounds an RBI single into left field.
Nate Chester will pinch hit for Pulliam, who left the game after being hit by the pitch.
Chester strikes out looking, one down.
. Kohler is throwing out trying to take second on a wild pitch. Runner on third, two down.
Long reaches on a error. A run scores.
Chance hits it hard, but Lebron makes the grab to end the inning.
MSU leads 6-1.
Top of the 6th
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Eblin grounds a single into left field.
Cijntje gets his sixth strikeout, two down.
Hujsak makes the grab, a step shy of the warning track, for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Long grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Chance grounds out to the shortstop, two down.
Mershon grounds a single into center field. He steals third.
Jordan works a walk.
Hines grounds out to the first baseman to end the inning.
MSU leads 4-1.
Top of the 5th
Jordan makes the grab, one down.
Cijntje gets a strikeout, two down.
Chance makes the grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Hines works a leadoff walk. He moves to second on a wild pitch.
Hujsak will reach on an fielding error by the shortstop. Runners on the corners.
Larry lines out to left field, one down. A run scores.
Kohler strikes out, two down.
Pulliam flies out to right field to end the inning.
MSU leads 4-1.
Top of the 4th
Kohler throws to Hines, one down.
Hamiter grounds a single into right field.
Cijntje issues a walk.
Chance makes the grab in foul ground, two down.
Cijntje gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Kohler splits the right field gap for a leadoff double.
Pulliam grounds out to the third baseman, one down.
Long flies out to shallow right field, two down.
Chance grounds an RBI single into center field.
Mershon drives a two-run home run into the left field lounge.
Jordan strikes out looking to end the inning.
MSU leads 3-1.
Top of the 3rd
Grant drives a solo home run to center field.
Cijntje gets a strikeout looking, one down.
Hines flips to Cijntje, two down.
Lebron lines a single into center field.
Snell will reach on an infield single.
Hujsak makes a sliding grab for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Hines strikes out, one down.
Hujsak flies out to right field, two down.
Larry works a walk.
Larry is picked off to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 2nd
Cijntje gets a strikeout, one down.
Cijntje hits the batter with a pitcher.
Another strikeout for Cijntje, two down.
Hamiter drops a single into left field. Runners on the corners.
Long catches a pop-up for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance flies out to center field on the first pitch, one down.
Mershon grounds out to the shortstop, two down.
Jordan strikes out to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Hines tosses it to Cijntje, who steps on the bag, one down.
Cijntje hits the batter with a pitch.
Hines steps on the bag, and throws to Mershon, who tags the runner for the third out.
Mississippi State Starters
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
DH Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Johnny Long
SP Jurrangelo Cijntje
Alabama Starters
3B Gage Miller
LF Ian Petrutz
CF Justin Lebron
DH Kade Snell
C Mac Guscette
2B Bryce Eblin
RF William Hamiter
SS Will Portera
1B Max Grant
SP Zane Adams
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on Alabama at Dudy Noble Field for a pivotal series for both squads. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine games and are now firmly in the mix to potentially host a regional.
However, a series loss to the Crimson Tide would effectively end their hopes, and they are no slouch. Alabama took a series from Arkansas this year, and they are also potentially playing to host.
This is State's most significant home series since 2021, and a series win puts them in the driver's seat to host. The key pitcher for MSU is Tyson Hardin.
It is almost guaranteed that Khal Stephen and Jurrangelo Cijnte will have quality starts, but the backend of the bullpen has sometimes been an issue for State. However, Hardin has stepped up and has pitched great in his last few outings.
Bryce Chance is the key hitter for MSU. Chance has been the lead-off hitter for the past three games, and someone needs to step up and take over that spot for the Bulldogs.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-15) (12-9) versus Alabama Crimson Tide (28-16 (9-12)
When: Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, Sunday at 1 p.m. CT
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend
Series: Alabama holds a 214-207 advantage in this series. The first meeting came on May 1st, 1896.
Last Meeting: Mississippi State won their previous meeting over the Crimson Tide 8-4. Nate Dohm threw four scoreless innings.
Last time out, Crimson Tide: Alabama won their previous game over Ole Miss 10-3. Leadoff hitter Gage Miller went 3-5 with two RBIs.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State won their last game 5-1 over their rival Ole Miss. It was a slow night for the Bulldog offense, but they scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth. Tyson Hardin and Tyler Davis threw 2.1 scoreless innings to close the game.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Brooks Auger
Alabama Rotation:
Greg Farone
Zane Adams
Ben Hess