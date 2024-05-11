Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Arkansas
Bottom of the 9th
Tyler Davis is in to looking to close it out.
O'Brien makes the grab, one down.
O'Brien makes the grab, two down.
Aloy rips a single into left field.
Davis gets a strikeout looking to end it.
MSU wins 8-5.
Top of the 9th
Long strikes out, one down.
Chance grounds out to second base, two down.
Mershon strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 8th
White reaches on an infield single.
Auger gets a strikeout looking, one down.
Michael O'Brien will take over in center field, and Jordan moves to right field for Downs. Nate Chester takes over for Pulliam at second.
Holt bounces a singles over the head of Hines. Runners on first and second.
Another strikeout for Auger, two down.
Auger gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU leads 8-5.
Top of the 8th
Jordan strikes out looking, one down.
Hines lines a double down the right field line.
Larry is hit by the pitch.
Downs pops up on a check swing, two down.
Kohler walks to load the bases.
Pulliam strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Chance makes the grab, one down.
Downns makes the grab, two down.
Hines tosses it to Auger to end the inning.
MSU leads 8-5.
Top of the 7th
Long strikes out, one down.
Chance grounds out to the third baseman, two down.
Mershon strikes out looking for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Brooks Auger is in for Schuelke.
Auger issues a walk.
Auger gets a strikeout, one down.
Arkansas gets a single. Runners on the corners.
Jordan makes the grab, two down. A run scores, and runner moves to second.
Jordan makes the grab to end the inning.
MSU leads 8-5.
Top of the 6th
Larry lays down a bunt but is out, one down.
Downs grounds out to the shorstop, two down.
Kohler smashes a single into right field.
Pulliam grounds out to the pitcher for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Diggs beat the shift and gets a leadoff single.
Mershon throws to Pulliam, one down. Runner on first.
Stovall drives a two-run home run over the right field wall.
Cam Schuelke will take over for Cijntje on the mound.
Aloy drives a double into the left field gap.
Mershon catches a pop-up, one down.
Schuelke gets a groundout to end the inning.
MSU leads 8-4.
Top of the 5th
Chance flies out to right field, one down.
Mershon lines out to right field, two down.
Jordan lines a double into the right center field gap.
Hinesgrounds out to the first baseman for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Hines snags a line drive, one down.
Cijntje issues a walk.
White drops a single up the middle.
Pulliam makes a throwing error, and a run scores. Runners on the corners, one down.
Downs makes the grab, two down. A run scores.
Cijntje gets a fly out to end the inning.
MSU leads 8-2.
Top of the 4th
Mershon lines a single into right field.
Jordan drives a two-run home run to right field.
Hines grounds out to the second baseman, one down.
Larry strikes out looking, two down.
Downs will reach on an error by the shortstop.
Kohler drives a two-run home run to right field.
Pulliam works a walk.
Long grounds out to the shortstop for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Jordan makes the grab, one down.
Pulliam throw to Hines, two down.
Cijntje issues a two-out walk.
Jordan makes a leaping grab to end the inning.
MSU leads 4-0.
Top of the 3rd
Larry works a walk.
Downs walks. Runners on first and second.
Kohler lays down a bunt. Runners on second and third, one down.
Pulliam walks to load the bases.
Long strikes out looking, two down.
Chance grounds out to the shortstop for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Aloy smokes a double off the center field wall.
Cijntje issues a walk.
Mershon snags a line drive, one down.
Cijntje gets a strikeout looking, two down.
Kohler throw to Hines to end the inning.
MSU leads 4-0.
Top of the 2nd
Kohler strikes out looking, one down.
Pulliam lines out to center field, two down.
Long works a walk.
Chance walks. Runners on first and second.
Mershon reaches on an infield single to load the bases.
Jordan walks and a run scores.
Hines strikes out looking for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Hines steps on the bag, one down.
Jordan snags a line drive, two down.
Pulliam throws to Hines to end the inning.
MSU leads 3-0.
Top of the 1st
Chance works a walk. He moves to second on a wild pitch.
Mershon works a walk.
Jordan singles to center field to load the bases.
Hines grounds into a double play. A run scores.
Larry drives a home run to left field.
Downs strikes out looking for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
CF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
DH Amani Larry
LF Aaron Downs
3B Logan Kohler
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Johnny Long
SP Jurrangelo Cijntje
Arkansas Lineup
RF Kendall Diggs
3B Jared Sprague-Lott
2B Peyton Stovall
SS Wehiwa Aloy
1B Ben McLaughlin
C Hudson White
DH Nolan Souza
CF Peyton Holt
LF Ross Lovich
SP Brady Tygart
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs will travel to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. There has been much talk about the Bulldogs hosting a regional, and D1 baseball projected them to host in their latest Field of 64.
Interestingly enough, they have State matched up with the Razorbacks. The path for MSU to host a regional is clear, but speculation has started to rise about whether they could play themselves into a national seed.
A series win in Fayetteville would put them within arms reach of it, but that will be a tall task. The Razorbacks tout one of the best pitching staffs in the country, and it will be a rokus environment.
However, the Bulldogs are playing good baseball, but what players need to step up for them to take the series? The key pitcher for the Bulldogs is Khal Stephen.
Stephen has been the ace of this staff and has routinely performed in big moments. He will have the chance to set the tone for the weekend going against Razorback ace Hagen Smith.
The key hitter is Dakota Jordan. Like his teammate Hunter Hines, Jordan is going through a slump by his lofty standards.
The sophomore outfielder is talented but has not been showing off that skill lately. If Jordan has a big weekend, the Bulldogs have a great shot at taking the series and entering the top eight national seed discussions.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (32-16) (14-10) versus Arkansas Razorbacks (40-9) (17-7)
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday at 6 p.m. CT, Sunday at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Baum Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network+ Friday and Saturday. SEC Network on Sunday
Last Meeting: Arkansas won the previous meeting last season, 11-6. Kellum Clark went 3-4.
Last time out, Razorbacks: Arkansas lost their previous game to Kentucky 7-4. The Razorbacks dropped the series to the Wildcats. Arkansas leadoff hitter Peyton Stovall went 3-5 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State lost their previous outing to Alabama 10-5. The Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 early and could never recover.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Brooks Auger
Hagen Smith
Brady Tygart
Mason Molina