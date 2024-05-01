Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Ole Miss
Top of the 9th
Tyson Hardin comes in for MSU.
Mershon catches a pop-up, one down.
Ole Miss gets a one-out single.
Hardin issues a walk.
Hardin gets a strikeout, two down.
Hardin gets a strikeout looking to end it.
MSU wins 5-1.
Bottom of the 8th
Hines strikes out, one down.
Hujsak is hit by the pitch. He moves to third on a wild pitch.
Larry works a walk. Runners on the corners.
Kohler reaches on a fielder's choice. A run scores.
Pulliam rips a single up the middle.
Powell works a walk to load the bases.
Chance works a walk and another run scores.
Mershon drives a two RBI double to right center field.
Jordan grounds out to end the inning.
MSU leads 5-1.
Top of the 8th
Jordan makes the grab, one down.
Davis gets a strikeout, two down.
Another strikeout gets the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Chance lines a leadoff single into center field.
Jordan strikes out to end the inning.
Top of the 7th
Schuelke gets a strikeout, one down.
A nasty breaking-ball from Schuelke gets a strikeout looking, two down.
Schuelke issues a two-out walk.
Another walk by Schuelke, and Tyler Davis will come in.
Davis gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Larry grounds a single into center field.
Kohler grounds into the shift, one down.
Pulliam grounds out to the third baseman, two down.
Powell strikes out to end the inning.
Tied at 1.
Top of the 6th
Ligon hits the leadoff batter with a pitch.
MSU turns a 4-6-3 double play.
Ligon issues a walk.
Cam Schuelke will take over for Ligon.
Schuelke gets a groundout to end the inning.
Bottom of the 5th
Powell grounds a single into left field.
Chance flies out to centerfield, one down.
Mershon flies out to right field, two down.
Jordan grounds his third single of the night into left field.
Hines drops an RBI single into right center.
Hujsak pops out to the shortstop to end the inning.
Tied at one.
Top of the 5th
Karson Ligon will come in to pitch for State.
Ligon gets a strikeout, one down.
Another strikeout for Ligon, two down.
Ligon issues a two-out walk.
Pulliam makes a nice play for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Hujsak rips a leadoff single into left field. He moves to second on an error.
Larry pops out to the first baseman, one down.
Kohler flies out to right field, two down.
Pulliam grounds out to end the inning.
MSU trails 1-0.
Top of the 4th
Kohn gets a strikeout, one down.
Hines steps on the bag, two down.
Groff rips a single into left field.
Kohn gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Chance strikes out, one down.
Mershon flies out to left field, two down.
Jordan rips a single into left field.
Hines pops out to the catcher to end the inning.
MSU trails 1-0.
Top of the 3rd
Mershon makes a nice over the shoulder grab, one down.
Ross ropes a single to right field.
Hines throws to Mershon to get the lead out. Runner on first, two down.
Kohn gets a strikeout for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Kohler strikes out looking, one down.
Pulliam flies out to right field, two down.
Powell flies out to deep center field to end the inning.
MSU trails 1-0.
Top of the 2nd
Mershon throws to Hines, one down.
Mershon makes the grab in shallow center field, two down.
Utermark drives a home run over the left field wall.
Pulliam catches a pop-up for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance flies out to right field, one down.
Mershon grounds out to his fellow shortstop, two down.
Jordan lines a single up the middle.
Hines singles up the middle. Runners on the corners.
Hujsak works a walk.
Larry flies out to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Kohn gets a strikeout, one down.
Fischer rips a single up the middle.
Mershon throws to Pulliam, but Hines can not make the pick. Runner on second, two down.
Kohn gets a strikeout for the third out.
Mississippi State Starters
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
DH Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Joe Powell
SP Pico Kohn
Ole Miss Starters
RF Jackson Ross
DH Andrew Fischer
LF Ethan Lege
1B Will Furniss
SS Luke Hill
CF Ethan Groff
3B Judd Utermark
C Eli Berch
2B Reagan Buford
SP Grayson Saunier
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Pearl to take on their rival Ole Miss for the Governor's Cup. This will not be an SEC game, but it carries a lot of weight for both teams.
A rivalry game means more, but each team needs this win to build their resume for the postseason. Ole Miss needs this win because they are on the verge of missing the postseason for the second straight year, while the Bulldogs need this win to help build their resume towards possibly being a host.
It is always fun when these two programs clash, especially when a trophy is on the line. Dakota Jordan is the key hitter for State.
Jordan is oozing with talent but has hit a slump by his lofty standards, with Hunter Hines catching fire. If Jordan can do the same, look out.
The key pitcher is Cam Schuelke. Schuelke has been a reliable arm for MSU this season, especially in the midweek. He threw four scoreless frames last week against Memphis with seven strikeouts.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-15) (12-9) versus Ole Miss Rebels (23-20) (7-14)
When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Trustmark Park, Pearl, Mississippi
TV: ESPNU
Series: Mississippi State holds a 264-211 advantage in this series. The first meeting came on October 12th, 1892.
Last Meeting: Mississippi State was embarrassed by its rival in the previous meeting. State was run-ruled and lost 14-2, losing its first series to the Rebels since 2015.
Last time out, Rebels: Ole Miss lost their previous game to Alabama 10-3. The Rebels jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but they could not recover after the Crimson Tide scored eight unanswered runs.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State clinched a series victory over Vanderbilt in their previous game. State jumped out to a 6-0 lead, and starting pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was cruising. However, the Commodores rallied in the sixth inning to take a 7-6 lead. The Bulldogs had a rally of their own in the top of the ninth as Hunter Hines hit a two-run go-ahead home run. Tyson Hardin got three ground outs to end the game.
Mississippi State Starter:
Pico Kohn
Ole Miss Starter:
Grayson Saunier