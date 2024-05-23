Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Texas A&M
Bottom of the 9th
Tyler Davis will come in for State.
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Davis gets a strikeout, two down.
Davis gets a pop-up to end it.
MSU wins 5-3.
Top of the 9th
Long grounds out to the first baseman, one down.
Chance is hit by the pitch.
Mershon is hit by the pitch.
Hines will reach on an error to load the bases.
Jordan pops out to shallow right field, two down.
Hujsak grounds a single into center field. Two runs scored.
Larry flies out to center field for the third out.
Bottom of the 8th
Mershon throws to Hines, one down.
Hujsak makes the grab a step from the warning track, two down.
Burton grounds a double just over the third base bag.
Hines steps on the bag to end the inning.
Tied at 3.
Top of the 8th
Larry flies out to left field, one down.
Kohler strikes out, two down.
Powell strikes out looking for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Nate Dohm will take over on the mound.
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Dohm gets a strikeout, two down.
Larry throws to Hines to end the inning.
Tied at 3.
Top of the 7th
Hines strikes out, one down.
Jordan strikes out, two down.
Hujsak strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Stephen issues a walk. He steals second.
Montgomery lines a single into right field. Runners on the corners.
Tyson Hardin is the new Bulldog pitcher.
Jordan makes the grab on the warning track, one down. A run scores.
Hardin gets a strikeout, two down.
Schott lines an RBI double into the right-center field gap.
Hardin issues a four-pitch walk.
Hardin balks and both runners advance.
Chance makes the grab to end the inning.
MTied at 3.
Top of the 6th
Long flies out to center field, one down.
Chance pops out to the second baseman, two down.
Mershon strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Camarillo drops a single into center field.
Stephen gets a strikeout, one down.
Stephen gets a strikeout looking, two down.
Tied at 3.
MSU leads 3-1.
Top of the 5th
Jordan grounds out to the shortstop, one down.
Hujsak is hit by the pitch.
Larry grounds a single into left field.
Kohler grounds into a fielder's choice, two down. Runners on the corners.
Powell grounds out to the third baseman for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Larry throws to Hines, one down.
Stephen gets a strikeout, two down.
Chance makes the grab on the warning track to end the inning.
MSU leads 3-1.
Top of the 4th
Powell flies out to left field, one down.
Long strikes out, two down.
Chance works a walk.
Mershon rips a double down the left field line. Runners on second and third.
Hines strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Camarillo smokes a double off the left field wall.
Stephen hits the batter with the pitch.
Hujsak makes the grab, one down.
Both runners steal sucessfully.
Stephen issues a walk to load the bases.
Kohler throws to Mershon, two down. A run scores.
Mershon throws to Hines to end the inning.
MSU leads 3-1.
Top of the 3rd
Chance rips a single into center field.
Mershon rips a home run over the left field wall.
Hines strikes out, one down.
Jordan grounds out, two down.
Hujsak is hit by the pitch.
Larry grounds a single into left field.
Kohler strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Hines steps on the bag, one down.
Mershon throws to Hines, two down.
Hujsak snags a line drive to end the inning.
MSU leads 1-0.
Top of the 2nd
Hujsak chops it back to the pitcher, one down.
Larry will reach on an infield single.
Kohler smashes a double down the right field line. Runners on second and third.
Powell strikes out, two down.
Larry will score on a wild pitch.
Long flies out to right field for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Chance makes the grab, one down.
Kohler throws to Hines, two down.
Mershon throws to Hines to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
Chance flies out to center field, one down.
Mershon will reach on an infield single.
Hines strikes out, two down.
Jordan flies out to left field for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
1B Hunter Hines
RF Dakota Jordan
CF Connor Hujsak
2B Amani Larry
3B Logan Kohler
DH Joe Powell
C Johnny Long
SP Khal Stephen
Texas A&M Lineup
3B Gavin Grahovac
CF Jace LaViolette
RF Braden Montgomery
C Jackson Appel
1B Ted Burton
DH Hayden Schott
SS Ali Camarillo
LF Caden Sorrell
2B Travis Chestnut
P Brad Rudis