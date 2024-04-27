Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Vanderbilt Game 2
Bottom of the 9th
Pulliam throws to Hines, one down.
Jordan makes the grab, two down.
Vastine grounds a single into left field.
Jordan makes the grab to end it.
MSU wins 7-4.
Top of the 9th
Hujsak rips a single into right field.
Larry grounds out to third base, one down. Runner on second.
Kohler grounds out, two down.
Pulliam drives in a run with a double.
Powell drives home Pulliam with a single to left field.
Chance flies out to right field for the third out.
Bottom of the 8th
Austin singles up the middle. He steals second and moves to third on a Powell throwing error.
Diaz drives in Austin on an infield single.
Hardin hits the batter with the pitch. Runners on first and second, no outs.
Mershon catches a pop-up, one down.
Tyler Davis will come in for Hardin.
Hujsak makes the catch in center field, two down.
Davis gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU leads 5-4.
Top of the 8th
Mershon works a leadoff walk. He is thrown out trying to steal second, one down.
Jordan strikes out, two down.
Hines strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 7th
Tyson Hardin will come in to pitch for MSU.
Polk drops a leadoff double into center field.
Kozeal singles into left field. Runners on first and second.
Hardin gets a groundout, two down. Runners on first and second.
Hardin gets a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
MSU leads 5-3.
Top of the 7th
Pulliam strikes out, one down.
Powell flies out to left field, two down.
Chance strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 6th
Auger issues a leadoff walk.
Cam Schuelke will take over for Auger on the mound.
Schuelke gets a groundout, one down. Runner on first.
Schuelke issues a walk. Runners on first and second.
Espinal launches a three-run homerun to left field.
Schuelke gets a strikeout, two down.
Another strikeout for Schuelke ends the inning.
MSU leads 5-3.
Top of the 6th
Mershon grounds a leadoff single into left field wall. He moves to second on a wild pitch.
Hines drives a three-run home run to right field.
Hujsak strikes out, one down.
Larry strikes out, two down.
Kohler grounds out to the second baseman for the third out.
Bottom of the 5th
Mershon makes a high throw, but Hines makes a nice play to get the runner, one down.
Auger gets a strikeout, two down.
MSU leads 2-0.
Top of the 5th
Kohler strikes out, one down.
Pulliam drives a single off the left field wall.
Powell lines out to center field, two down.
Chance flies out to right field for the third out.
Bottom of the 4th
Jordan makes a nice running grab, one down.
Diaz will reach on an infield single. He moves to second on a wild pitch.
Auger gets a strikeout swinging, two down.
Auger issues a walk. Runners on first and second.
Chance makes the grab to end the inning.
MSU leads 2-0.
Top of the 4th
Mershon grounds out to the pitcher, one down.
Jordan works a walk.
Hines drives an RBI double into left center field.
Hujsak lines out to left field, two down.
Larry strikes out looking for the third out.
Bottom of the 3rd
Pulliam throws to Hines, one down.
Mershon makes the play and throws to Hines, two down.
Auger gets a strikeout to end the inning.
MSU leads 1-0.
Top of the 3rd
Pulliam pops out to the first baseman, one down.
Powell flies out to centerfield, two down.
Chance strikes out for the third out.
Bottom of the 2nd
Auger gets a strikeout, one down.
Hines steps on the bag, two down.
Another strikeout for Auger to end the inning.
MSU leads 1-0.
Top of the 2nd
Hines drives a solo home run over the right field wall.
Hujsakstrikes out, one down.
Larry drops a single into shallow right field. He is thrown out trying to steal second, two down.
Kohler flies out to center field for the third out.
Bottom of the 1st
Jordan makes the catch a step from the warning track, one down.
Austin drives a double off the left-field wall.
Pulliam catches a pop-up, two down.
Pulliam makes the catch in shallow center field to end the inning.
Tied at zero.
Top of the 1st
The first pitch to Chance is a groundout to the shortstop, one down.
Mershon grounds out to the second baseman, two down.
Jordan strikes out for the third out.
Mississippi State Lineup:
LF Bryce Chance
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
3B Logan Kohler
DH Amani Larry
2B Ethan Pulliam
C Joe Powell
SP Brooks Auger
Vanderbilt Starting Lineups
SS Jonathan Vastine
1B RJ Austin
3B Davis Diaz
C Alan Espinal
2B Jayden Davis
LF Troy LaNeve
CF Matthew Polk
DH Camden Kozeal
RF Braden Holcomb
SP Bryce Cunningham
STARKVILLE, MISS— The travel to Nashville sporting a five-game winning streak. This series has significant implications for MSU as a series win could propel them into a possible hosting discussion. At the same time, getting swept would significantly damage their post-season chances.
Now, no result should surprise anyone at this point as this team can beat anyone, but they could also lose to anyone. Every time these two programs match up, especially in Nashville, it is always exciting.
The key pitcher for MSU is Jurrangelo Cijntje. It is pretty much a guarantee that Khal Stephen will give MSU a good start on Friday and give them an excellent shot to win.
However, Cijntje does not quite have the consistency that Stephen does, but when he is pitching well, he can dominate a lineup. These two guys are the main reason for the Bulldog's success in SEC play so far, and if Cijntje can throw a gem, a series win is likely.
The key hitter is Hunter Hines. Hines had a solid performance last weekend against Auburn, but he can still do more and has shown that throughout his career.
The junior is not playing poorly, but he still has much more left in the tank. If Hines can get going, this lineup will become dangerous.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (27-14) (10-8) versus Vanderbilt Commodores (30-11) (10-8)
When: Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, and Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend.
Series: Mississippi State holds a 74-57 advantage over the Commodores. The first matchup came on May 16th, 1913.
Last Meeting: The Commodores took the previous matchup over the Bulldogs 11-7 last season. Connor Hujsak went 2-4 with three RBIs.
Last time out, Commodores: Vanderbilt defeated UT Martin 5-4 in their previous game. Leadoff hitter Jonathan Vastine went 2-4 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State got their fifth win in a row in their previous game. MSU defeated Memphis 6-4 on the road. Cam Schuelke pitched four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
TBD
Jurrangelo Cijntje
Vanderbilt Rotation:
Bryce Cunningham
Carter Holton
TBD