Cowbell Corner

Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball versus Virginia

The Bulldogs need a win to force a game seven.

Top of the 1st

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

2B Amani Larry

SS David Mershon

RF Dakota Jordan

1B Hunter Hines

CF Connor Hujsak

LF Bryce Chance

3B Logan Kohler  

DH Aaron Downs

C Johnny Long

SP Pico Kohn

Virginia Starting Lineup

SS Griff O'Ferrall

CF Bobby Whalen

RF Casey Saucke

1B Henry Ford

C Jacob Ference

LF Harrison Didawick

2B Henry Godbout

DH Ethan Anderson

3B Luke Hanson

SP Jay Woolfolk

