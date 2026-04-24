LSU vs. No. 15 Mississippi State: How to Watch, Pitching Matchup, Weather

No. 15 Mississippi State is back at Dudy Noble Field this weekend for one of the bigger home series on the schedule, hosting LSU during Super Bulldog Weekend.

The Bulldogs come in on a five-game winning streak after sweeping South Carolina on the road and handling Memphis in the midweek. They have played their way back into the national picture by pairing a steady, productive offense with a pitching staff that keeps giving them quality outings.

Now they get LSU, the defending national champions, who have not looked like that version of themselves this season.

The Opponent: LSU

LSU comes in at 23-18 overall and 6-12 in SEC play, trying to regain some footing after a rough stretch. The Tigers still have enough offense to make things uncomfortable for any pitching staff, with 66 home runs on the year.

Derek Curiel is the most consistent bat in the lineup, hitting .354 with 57 hits. Cade Arrambide has added 10 home runs, and Steven Milam remains one of their better run producers. Even with the inconsistencies, there is enough talent in the order to put pressure on teams early.

This group has not matched last year’s national title run. Defense has been shaky, the lineup has been streaky, and injuries have taken a real toll.

The biggest blow came this week when LSU learned that outfielder Jake Brown is out for the season after hamate surgery. That news followed the announcement that weekend starter Cooper Moore is also done for the year. For a team already fighting to stay afloat in the standings, losing two key pieces might spell doom for these Tigers.

LSU still has the ability to score and can make games messy with their power, but the margin for error is thin. The Tigers are trying to stabilize things and find some momentum before the postseason picture settles.

Starting Pitchers

RHP Carson Evans vs. LHP Tomas Valincius Evans: 2-2, 5.47 ERA, 1.34 wHIP, 52.2 IP, 44 H, 34 R, 32 ER, 26 BB, 76 SO, .220 Opp. BA

Valincius: 7-1, 1.81 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 59.2 IP, 42 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 13 BB, 83 SO, .195 Opp. BA

This weekend's rotation pic.twitter.com/naKAFYQBAq — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 23, 2026

Weather Forecast

Storms in the forecast already forced a schedule change to the Bulldogs’ series against LSU. Friday’s series opener was moved up three hours because of rain. According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance there’ll still be rain in the game.

The NWS forecast for Friday is “a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.” So, plan accordingly.

How to Watch: LSU at No. 15 Mississippi State

Who: LSU Tigers (23-18, 6-12 SEC) at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs (31-10, 10-8 SEC)

When: 3 p.m., Friday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 219-197-1

Last Meeting: LSU 17, Mississippi State 8 (March 29, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Memphis, 6-2

Last time out, Tigers: def. New Orleans, 10-7

LSU

Out

OF #7 Jake Brown

P #22 Cooper Moore

Mississippi State

Out

P #28 Ryan McPherson