The Diamond Dawgs look to clinch their first SEC series victory of the season against Alabama.

Mississippi State started the weekend series against Alabama off right with a 7-6 walk-off victory that came in the 10th inning on Friday night.

The Diamond Dawgs are looking to pick up another win today and notch their first SEC series victory of the season in front of a huge crowd at Dudy Noble Field.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

CF Jess Davis

3B Kamren James

RF Kellum Clark

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

1B Luke Hancock

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Lane Forsythe

P Parker Stinnett

Alabama Starting Lineup

SS Jimmy Jarvis

LF Tommy Seidl

3B Zane Denton

DH Owen Diodati

C Dominic Tamez

1B Drew Williamson

RF Andrew Pinckney

2B Bryce Eblin

CF Caden Rose

P Jacob McNairy

TOP of 1: Alabama Batting

Jarvis walked

Seidl grounded into double play, Jarvis out at second

Denton bunt singled to pitcher

Denton caught stealing at 2b

BOTTOM of 1: MSU Batting

Davis doubled down the 3b line, ground-rule

James struck out swinging

Clark grounded out to 1b, Davis advanced to third

Tanner flied out to center field

End of 1: MSU 0, Alabama 0

TOP of 2

Diodati grounded out to 2b

Tamez struck out swinging

Williamson struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 2

Hines grounded out to 1b

Hancock struck out swinging

Cumbest singled into left field

Yeager struck out swinging

End of 2: MSU 0, Alabama 0

TOP of 3

Pinckney grounded out to shortstop

Eblin grounded out to shortstop