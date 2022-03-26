Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs Alabama, Game 2
Mississippi State started the weekend series against Alabama off right with a 7-6 walk-off victory that came in the 10th inning on Friday night.
The Diamond Dawgs are looking to pick up another win today and notch their first SEC series victory of the season in front of a huge crowd at Dudy Noble Field.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
CF Jess Davis
3B Kamren James
RF Kellum Clark
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
1B Luke Hancock
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Lane Forsythe
P Parker Stinnett
Alabama Starting Lineup
SS Jimmy Jarvis
LF Tommy Seidl
3B Zane Denton
DH Owen Diodati
C Dominic Tamez
1B Drew Williamson
RF Andrew Pinckney
2B Bryce Eblin
CF Caden Rose
P Jacob McNairy
TOP of 1: Alabama Batting
Jarvis walked
Seidl grounded into double play, Jarvis out at second
Denton bunt singled to pitcher
Denton caught stealing at 2b
BOTTOM of 1: MSU Batting
Davis doubled down the 3b line, ground-rule
James struck out swinging
Clark grounded out to 1b, Davis advanced to third
Tanner flied out to center field
End of 1: MSU 0, Alabama 0
TOP of 2
Diodati grounded out to 2b
Tamez struck out swinging
Williamson struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 2
Hines grounded out to 1b
Hancock struck out swinging
Cumbest singled into left field
Yeager struck out swinging
End of 2: MSU 0, Alabama 0
TOP of 3
Pinckney grounded out to shortstop
Eblin grounded out to shortstop