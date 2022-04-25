After a stellar weekend against Ole Miss, Mississippi State left fielder Brad Cumbest has been named the SEC Baseball Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Cumbest had his best series of the season against the Rebels this weekend. He led his Diamond Dawgs to a 2-1 series victory against their in-state rivals and helped them improve their chances of making it to the postseason.

In Thursday's Game 1, Cumbest went 1-for-3 at the plate with one run, one RBI and a home run. His solo homer came in the fifth inning and put Mississippi State on the board for the first time. Despite his performance, the Bulldogs ultimately dropped the first game by a score of 4-2.

Cumbest showed out on Friday night and contributed greatly to Mississippi State's 10-7 victory over Ole Miss. He batted 4-for-5 with three runs scored and one RBI. Two of his hits were doubles. Cumbest's ability to get on base consistently was crucial in scoring runs and keeping the momentum going for the visiting team.

On Saturday afternoon in a game that would decide the series, Cumbest hit the moonshot that was heard across the Magnolia State. With the game tied at six runs apiece in the top of the 11th inning, he swung at a pitch from Brandon Johnson and watched the ball easily clear the outfield wall. The solo homer gave the Diamond Dawgs the 7-6 advantage and ultimately secured their victory. Cumbest finished the day 2-for-5 at the plate with one run, one RBI and one walk.

Overall, Cumbest finished the weekend going a team-high 7-of-13 at the plate. He totaled two home runs and four extra-base hits in just three games. Cumbest also had a flawless weekend defensively.

Cumbest still has one more chance to make his mark on the Rebels. The two teams will clash in the Mississippi Governor's Cup on Tuesday night. The midweek matchup won't count for SEC play, but it could help Mississippi State improve its RPI as the postseason inches closer.