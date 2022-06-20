Six Bulldogs are spending the offseason in various collegiate baseball leagues in hopes of improving ahead of the 2023 season.

Six Mississippi State baseball players are already preparing for the 2023 season by playing in various summer baseball leagues.

The Cape Cod League, New England Collegiate Baseball League, Prospect League and Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League each have teams that feature some current Diamond Dawgs. The various summer leagues consist of teams that are filled with some up-and-coming players from universities across the countries. Student-athletes have the opportunity to face off against some tough competition and work on improving ahead of the 2023 season.

Here is a quick update on how a few Bulldogs have fared so far this summer.

Slate Alford, INF, New England Collegiate Baseball League Newport Gulls

Despite only having one collegiate season under his belt, Alford is quickly making a name for himself in the NECBL. Through 11 games played, he has recorded a .289 batting average with seven runs scored, six RBI, four doubles and two home runs. Each of his homers came in one outing against Vineyard -- a game in which he went 4-for-5 with one double, three RBI and four runs scored.

Bryce Chance, OF, Prospect League Danville Dans

Before missing a stretch of four games in mid-June, Chance was having a solid season. Since his return, the outfielder has been nearly unstoppable. Chance has batted .321 in 14 games played with 13 RBI, 12 runs scored, five doubles and eight stolen bases. He had an incredible performance in the team's recent win against the Johnsville Mill Rats, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, three runs scored, one walk and four stolen bases.

Cole Cheatham, LHP, Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Amsterdam Mohawks

Cheatham has made three starts on the mound for the Mohawks of the Perfect Game League. He has pitched a total of 10.2 innings and given up five earned runs on six hits -- none of which have been for extra bases. The rising sophomore has also posted a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 17:12 and has an ERA of 4.22, which is the third-lowest of all starting pitchers.

Kellum Clark, OF, Cape Cod League Wareham Gatemen

Clark has had an impressive showing through five games played so far for the Gatemen. The rising junior has posted a .250 batting average with four hits, two runs scored, four RBI, three doubles and five walks. Clark had an outstanding performance in the team's 11-5 victory over Hyannis, going 3-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, three RBI and one run scored.

Lane Forsythe, INF, Cape Cod League Bourne Braves

Forsythe is splitting time with five other infielders for the Bourne Braves, including Bryce Eblin of Alabama and Dakota Harris of Tennessee. In two games played, he has had three at-bats.

Colton Ledbetter, OF, New England Collegiate Baseball League Newport Gulls

Ledbetter, an incoming transfer from Samford, is already showing Bulldogs fans just how talented he is. Much like his teammate Alford, he has played in 11 games for the Gulls and is batting .325 with 10 RBI, 11 runs scored, three home runs and one double. Ledbetter has also shown his ability to read pitches at the plate and run the bases well, totaling 12 walks and three stolen bases so far.