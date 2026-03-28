Mississippi State Baseball Delivers Knockout Blows, Beats Ole Miss to Clinch Series

For a couple innings, it looked like Ole Miss might make Mississippi State uncomfortable. They ran up Tomas Valincius’ pitch count and forced an early exit.

It didn’t matter.

Saturday’s 6-1 win ended up being a reminder of what Mississippi State looks like when everything clicks. An ace who doesn’t blink, even when tested. A bullpen that slams the door. And a lineup that doesn’t just answer, it delivers knockout swings.

By the time the home runs started flying, the outcome felt inevitable.

Now the Bulldogs head into Sunday with control of the series and a chance at sweeping its biggest rival on its own field.

On the Mound

Sophomore Tomas Valincius has now pitched 19 innings of SEC baseball without allowing an earned run. In today’s game, where every detail is dissected, putting up a streak like that is almost unheard of outside of video games.

Ole Miss couldn’t break it. The Rebels managed just three hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch against Valincius, who also struck out nine.

Tico leaves another stranded pic.twitter.com/vv3efMksVq — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 28, 2026

What Ole Miss did do, though, was make him work. Valincius threw 44 pitches in the first two innings, and that kind of early workload limited him to five innings and 90 pitches.

Considering he struck out the side in the fifth, the decision to pull him had nothing to do with performance.

For a moment, the Rebels’ strategy looked like it might pay off. Brendan Sweeney hit the first batter he faced, walked the next and gave up an RBI single for Ole Miss’ first run of the game.

Maddox Miller puts up a zero and strands two pic.twitter.com/URMay2NbgM — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 28, 2026

But that was the last hit Ole Miss recorded, and the Rebels reached base only twice more in the final three innings.

Pair a performance like Valincius gave with a bullpen that closes the door, and Mississippi State is going to win a lot of important games this season.

At the Plate

The Jacob Parker show in Starkville may be getting started a lot sooner than most expected.

The talented freshman who chose college over the pros has really started to find a groove. Parker got the start in Saturday’s game against Ole Miss and had himself a day at the plate.

His two-run home run in the sixth was a no-doubter to right field, the kind of swing that made anything Ole Miss did in response feel small. Parker is showing flashes of why he was a borderline first-round MLB draft pick and why he has the talent to chase a Golden Spikes one day.

Number five for number two.



(admin did not finish making Jacob Parker's home run numbers before Gehrig Frei hit his) pic.twitter.com/7qoA4zz5sh — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 28, 2026

And if Parker’s home run stung Ole Miss, Gehrig Frei’s blast four pitches later basically put the game out of reach.

Kevin Mileski accounted for the game’s first run with a leadoff, first-pitch home run in the third.

Ole Miss is the team with the home run reputation, yet it was Mississippi State sending balls over the wall.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Tomas Valincius (6-0), 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K, 1 WP, 1 HP, 90 TP, 55 ST

LP: Hudson Calhoun (1-2), 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 68 TP, 36 ST

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Gehrig Frei: 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Jacob Parker: 1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR 1 BB

Kevin Milewski: 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Next Up

With the series already won, the Bulldogs can go into Sunday’s series finale without any additional pressure beyond wanting to sweep their rivals.

First pitch Sunday is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will see Mississippi State send Duke Stone (4-0, 4.10 ERA) against Ole Miss righty Cade Townsend (2-0, 0.92 ERA). The game will air on SEC Network.