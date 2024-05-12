Mississippi State Baseball Drops the Series Finale to Arkansas 9-6
The Mississippi State Bulldogs drop the series to the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 9-6 loss in the series finale. After a quiet first inning, the bottom of the MSU offense started the rally in game three.
Amani Larry worked a walk, and Logan Kohler followed that up with a single to put a pair of runners on for designated hitter Aaron Downs, who smashed an RBI double down the left-field line.
Freshman second baseman Ethan Pulliam, who has struggled all weekend, had a chance to do damage and delivered. The Starkville native blasted his first career home run over the left-field wall, and catcher Joe Powell followed that up with his first home run of the year to give State a 5-0 lead.
Pico Kohn drew his first weekend start of the year in the series finale and pitched well. The lefty gave up only one run across four innings of work.
Karson Ligon would take over for Kohn, and he struggled as he issued a leadoff walk, which was followed up with a Jayson Jones two-run home run to cut the State lead to 6-4. Gavin Black would enter for MSU in the sixth and, like Ligon, issued a leadoff walk before Hudson White hit a bomb to tie the game.
Cam Schuelke took over after that, and once again, the Razorbacks left the yard. Peyton Holt gave Arkansas an 8-6 lead. The Hogs would add insurance in the seventh via a sacrifice fly.
Tyson Hardin would take over and throw 1.1 scoreless innings, and it is puzzling that he did not get the nod earlier. However, the Bulldog offense would strand runners in the eighth and ninth as they fumbled away a golden opportunity.
State had a chance to take the series on the road from the number four-ranked Razorbacks, but they gave up nine unanswered runs.