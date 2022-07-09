Five former Mississippi State baseball players who entered the transfer portal in the offseason have committed to new programs.

Mississippi State saw 12 Diamond Dawgs enter the transfer portal after the 2022 season, and five of them have joined new programs over the last few weeks.

The majority of the players who left had limited playing time in 2022 and were likely looking to take the field more. Others were probably going to have a hard time breaking through and playing in the coming years with the amount of talent that head coach Chris Lemonis expects to bring in.

Brayland Skinner was one of the most noteworthy Bulldogs to enter the transfer portal. The speedster had one of the biggest stolen bases in program history to help his team reach the College World Series final last year, but he didn't see as much action this season. He will be joining the University of Memphis for his final year of eligibility -- a school that is very close to his hometown of Lake Cormorant.

Mikey Tepper committed to Liberty University on July 2nd. The right-handed pitcher threw 24.2 innings for the Diamond Dawgs last season and recorded a 9.49 earned run average with 29 strikeouts and 25 batters walked. Fellow pitcher Andrew Walling will be joining Utah Valley University as a graduate.

The state of Louisiana will be getting two former Mississippi State athletes, although they will be at different schools. Second baseman Davis Meche committed to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Friday morning after two years with the Bulldogs. Tayler Montiel is heading the Tulane University to join the Green Wave baseball program.

Six MSU transfers have not yet committed to a new program. Jess Davis, Cam Tullar, Matt Corder, Jack Walker, Revy Higgins III, Bradley Wilson and Gray Bane have not announced a transfer destination, but there is certainly speculation as to where each of them will go.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal has ended, although there are some exceptions to the standard rules that allow players to enter late. As teams begin to assemble their rosters, these remaining Mississippi State transfers will find fitting programs and continue their college baseball careers.