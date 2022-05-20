Three Mississippi State Baseball Freshmen Reportedly Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Three Mississippi State baseball freshmen reportedly entered the transfer portal on Friday.

According to D1Baseball.com, Bulldogs left-handed pitcher Tayler Montiel, catcher Gray Bane and outfielder Revy Higgins III are all actively exploring a change of scenery after redshirting during the 2022 season.

Montiel originally committed to the Bulldogs over the likes of Alabama, Tennessee and Duke, impressing several programs with his 7-2 senior record and 2.59 ERA at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) where he was named the No. 28 prospect in Tennessee by Perfect Game. Regardless of the fact Montiel is leaving, the Bulldogs should be expected to bring in some transfers as they work though pitching issues.

Bane saw action at Lewisburg High School (Miss.) before ultimately signing with Mississippi State, choosing the Bulldogs over Arkansas, Memphis and Ole Miss. He was the No. 19-rated player in the state of Mississippi by Perfect Game, hitting .350 as a senior with 12 doubles and home run to go with 25 RBI. With Bane's departure and generally looking at the catcher position, 2022 recruit Ross Highfill will be a name to watch.

Higgins, who played out his early career at Oxford High School (Ala.) was the No. 14-ranked Alabama prospect as a recruit and was also the No. 1 outfielder in the state, according to Perfect Game. As a senior, he hit .407 with 20 doubles, six triples and seven home runs, driving in 45 runs and stealing 29 bases. With Kellum Clark and Brad Cumbest in the corner outfield, it seems unlikely Higgins would have been able to consistently break into the lineup in Starkville.