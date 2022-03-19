Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Georgia, Game 2
Mississippi State baseball was blown out by a score of 11-0 against No. 20-ranked Georgia on Friday night to start SEC play off with a losing record.
The Bulldogs hope to avenge their loss and even things up in the conference in Athens on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
CF Jess Davis
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
2B RJ Yeager
SS Lane Forsythe
P Parker Stinnett
Georgia Starting Lineup
CF Ben Anderson
SS Cole Tate
C Corey Collins
LF Connor Tate
DH Cole Wagner
RF Garrett Blaylock
1B Chaney Rogers
3B Josh McAllister
2B Corey Acton
P Luke Wagner
TOP of 1: MSU Batting
Davis grounded out to shortstop
James flied out to center field