Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Georgia, Game 2

The Diamond Dawgs look to even the score after dropping Game 1 to Georgia on Friday night.

Mississippi State baseball was blown out by a score of 11-0 against No. 20-ranked Georgia on Friday night to start SEC play off with a losing record.

The Bulldogs hope to avenge their loss and even things up in the conference in Athens on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

CF Jess Davis

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager 

SS Lane Forsythe 

P Parker Stinnett

Georgia Starting Lineup

CF Ben Anderson

SS Cole Tate

C Corey Collins 

LF Connor Tate

DH Cole Wagner

RF Garrett Blaylock 

1B Chaney Rogers 

3B Josh McAllister

2B Corey Acton 

P Luke Wagner 

TOP of 1: MSU Batting

Davis grounded out to shortstop

James flied out to center field 

