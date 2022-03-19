The Diamond Dawgs look to even the score after dropping Game 1 to Georgia on Friday night.

Mississippi State baseball was blown out by a score of 11-0 against No. 20-ranked Georgia on Friday night to start SEC play off with a losing record.

The Bulldogs hope to avenge their loss and even things up in the conference in Athens on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup

CF Jess Davis

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

RF Kellum Clark

LF Brad Cumbest

2B RJ Yeager

SS Lane Forsythe

P Parker Stinnett

Georgia Starting Lineup

CF Ben Anderson

SS Cole Tate

C Corey Collins

LF Connor Tate

DH Cole Wagner

RF Garrett Blaylock

1B Chaney Rogers

3B Josh McAllister

2B Corey Acton

P Luke Wagner

TOP of 1: MSU Batting

Davis grounded out to shortstop

James flied out to center field