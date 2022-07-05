Mississippi State Baseball Reportedly Loses Outfielder to Transfer Portal

Mississippi State baseball has been incredibly active in the transfer poDartal lately, making some key acquisitions while also losing a number of players since the start of the offseason.

According to a report from D1Baseball, Bulldogs outfielder Jess Davis is the latest player to enter the transfer portal. The senior will have one year of remaining eligibility at his next destination.

With his decision to transfer, Davis joins the likes of Jack Walker, Davis Meche, Andrew Walling, Gray Bane, Bradley Wilson, Brayland Skinner, Revy Higgins, Tayler Montiel, Matt Corder and Mikey Tepper as MSU players who have hit the portal after the season's end.

Davis originally transferred to Mississippi State in July of 2021, playing out the first part of his career at UAB. He was a standout for the Blazers, named the ABCA/Rawlings Golden Glove Award Winner for his junior season. That year, he started in all 54 games, batting a .258 with 48 hits, 39 runs, seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 30 RBI.

Davis also had a flawless fielding percentage with 186 putout and one assist in centerfield. His 77 career stolen bases currently rank third all-time in UAB program history.

It will be interesting to see if he can reach that level of impact once more with a change of scenery.