Former Mississippi State Shortstop Jordan Westburg Continues Rising in Baltimore Orioles Organization

Former Diamond Dawg Jordan Westburg may soon have a chance to officially move up into the MLB.

Jordan Westburg, a former Mississippi State baseball shortstop, has been a force to be reckoned with in the Minor League teams of the Baltimore Orioles.

Westburg was promoted to Norfolk Tides, a Triple-A Affiliate of the Orioles, earlier this month. In just 10 games played, the infielder has posted a .405 batting average with 10 RBI, nine runs scored, four doubles, two triples and three home runs. He has recorded multiple hits in seven games and has only had one performance in which he did not reach base. Westburg has struck out just 10 times and has walked three times while also stealing two bases.

The speed with which the beloved Mississippi State star has risen through the minor leagues is incredible. Westburg was drafted with the 30th overall pick in the Competitive Balance A round of the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Since there was no minor league season during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn't able to take the field professionally until 2021.

Westburg started with the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds in 2021. He moved up to the High-A Aberdeen IronBirds one month later after posting a .366 batting average with 26 hits, 24 RBI and 18 runs scored. Westburg's stint with Aberdeen was a bit longer -- 62 games, to be exact -- but he continued to post impressive statistics. The first-year professional drove in 41 runs and scored another 41 runs on his own while recording 16 doubles, two triples and eight home runs on a .286 batting average.

The hot-hitter wasn't quite done moving in 2021: the Orioles promoted Westburg yet again, this time to the Double-A Bowie Baysox. He spent the remainder of the 2021 season and the first part of this year there, where he continued to show off his skills. In Westburg's combined two stints there, he recorded 71 hits, 46 RBI, 47 runs scored, 20 doubles and 13 home runs.

Westburg has not slowed down since moving up to bigger leagues against better competition.

If his hot streak continues, there is a great chance that he will be called up to the Major Leagues by the end of this season -- meaning that Westburg will go have his chance on the sport's biggest stage in only two years after being drafted.