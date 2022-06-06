Former Mississippi State Baseball Student-Athlete Josh Hatcher Having Historic Year for Kennesaw State

Former Diamond Dawg Josh Hatcher, who entered the transfer portal at the end of last season, is having a record year for Kennesaw State.

Kennesaw State outfielder Josh Hatcher -- a former Mississippi State standout -- is having a lights-out season for the Owls.

Through 63 games played, Hatcher has recorded a .395 batting average with 109 hits -- the most in the nation. The senior also leads the nation in doubles (26) and is ranked fifth in hits per game (1.73). He has even become a home run machine as of late, leaving the yard eight times in his last 10 games to bring the total to 15 on the season. Not to mention, Hatcher has hit for the cycle twice already this season -- a feat that most batters never accomplish.

KSU's star player has earned plenty of recognition for his incredible success throughout the season. He was selected to the First-Team All-ASUN Conference, ASUN All-Tournament Team and ASUN Tournament MVP last month. Hatcher was also named the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week, Dick Howser National Player of the Week by NCBWA, Golden Spikes Award National Performance of the Week and Perfect Game Player of the Week.

This season has been well-deserved for Hatcher, who transferred from Mississippi State after the team won the College World Series National Championship last year. During his time in maroon and white, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder played in 167 games, 127 of which he started. He posted a career batting average of .258 with 126 hits, 67 runs scored, 58 RBI and 10 home runs. Hatcher's career fielding percentage was a near-perfect .989, and he even made three appearances as a freshman pitcher. Through 3.0 innings on the mound, he gave up two hits and no runs while walking two and striking out six.

Hatcher was expected to be a major force for the Diamond Dawgs in 2021, but he struggled at the plate and eventually had limited playing time in what would be his final season with the team. He started 39 of the team's 58 games and posted a .189 batting average with 28 hits, 17 runs scored and 12 RBI.

In the end, Hatcher's decision to transfer paid off big time for him. He was given the opportunity to become a star for Kennesaw State and ultimately led them to an ASUN Tournament Championship and NCAA postseason appearance. Hatcher will likely be taking his talents to the MLB at the end of the season.