Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Coach Chris Lemonis Discusses 12-4 Victory Over Long Beach State

Mississippi State avoided being swept with a big win over Long Beach State on Sunday.

The first two days of baseball season didn't go quite the way Mississippi State baseball drew it up directly after winning a national title, but repeating and coming back as strong as you were the previous season is easier said than done.

But the Bulldogs bounced back with a 12-4 win over Long Beach State on Sunday after falling 3-0 in the season-opener against Long Beach State, then dropping the second game of the series to the Dirtbags, 13-3 on Saturday afternoon in Starkville.

Mississippi State showed a lot of positives throughout the home series, though it obviously did have its struggles shaking the rust off. Now, the Diamond Dawgs will look to build upon their momentum with a long season and a world of pressure and expectations ahead.

"We had our backs against the wall right out of the gate and I give our kids a lot of credit," head coach Chris Lemonis said on MSU Radio following the game. "They responded and came out and played well. I thought we got a great start from Cade (Smith). He dominated the whole game and we were able to put together a big inning in there to separate ourselves."

Read More

Watch below to hear everything Lemonis had to say after the Bulldogs got their first win of the season:

Chris Lemonis Press Conference 02/20/2022
Baseball

Watch: Chris Lemonis Talks 12-4 Win Over Long Beach State

By Crissy Froyd
just now
USATSI_16346789 (3)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: The Good, The Bad and The Uncertain After Opening Weekend

By Elizabeth Keen
1 hour ago
USATSI_17733646
Basketball

Two Big Wins for Mississippi State Men's Basketball Preserve Slim Tournament Hopes

By Elizabeth Keen
2 hours ago
USATSI_16332979
Baseball

Bulldogs Refuse to be Swept, Down Long Beach State 12-4

By Crissy Froyd
16 hours ago
USATSI_12155140
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/20/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
20 hours ago
USATSI_16333174 (1)
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (2/20/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_12922868 (5)
Baseball

Mississippi State Falls 13-3 to Long Beach State in Game 2 of Series

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 19, 2022
USATSI_16346699
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State (02/19/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 19, 2022