Watch: Chris Lemonis Talks 12-4 Win Over Long Beach State

The first two days of baseball season didn't go quite the way Mississippi State baseball drew it up directly after winning a national title, but repeating and coming back as strong as you were the previous season is easier said than done.

But the Bulldogs bounced back with a 12-4 win over Long Beach State on Sunday after falling 3-0 in the season-opener against Long Beach State, then dropping the second game of the series to the Dirtbags, 13-3 on Saturday afternoon in Starkville.

Mississippi State showed a lot of positives throughout the home series, though it obviously did have its struggles shaking the rust off. Now, the Diamond Dawgs will look to build upon their momentum with a long season and a world of pressure and expectations ahead.

"We had our backs against the wall right out of the gate and I give our kids a lot of credit," head coach Chris Lemonis said on MSU Radio following the game. "They responded and came out and played well. I thought we got a great start from Cade (Smith). He dominated the whole game and we were able to put together a big inning in there to separate ourselves."

Watch below to hear everything Lemonis had to say after the Bulldogs got their first win of the season: