Mississippi State Baseball: Three Predictions as Bulldogs Face Northern Kentucky

Mississippi State looks to get its season back on track as it will host Northern Kentucky in a three-game series at Dudy Noble field this weekend.

The Bulldogs started the season with a 1-2 series loss against Long Beach State but picked up a 17-1 midweek win against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Tuesday. They look more than ready to face Northern Kentucky, a struggling Horizon League team. MSU needs to pick up a few big victories in the next few days to break its even record and gain some momentum heading into a difficult season.

It's easy to speculate about lineups and pitching rotations, and some big changes could be made this weekend. Here are three predictions for what fans might see against Northern Kentucky.

1. Mississippi State will get its first sweep of the season.

Let's face it: Northern Kentucky does not appear to be a very talented team. The Norse are 0-3 to start the season after getting swept badly by East Tennessee State. Honestly, this weekend should feel like playing a series against a team that would typically be a midweek opponent. Mississippi State has the advantage in just about every way and can hopefully get through the series pretty easily. Of course, the Bulldogs will still need to be careful--anything can happen in baseball.

2. The Bulldogs will score more than 10 runs in at least two games.

MSU struggled at the plate in the first two games of the season, but the bats seem to have come alive now. The Bulldogs scored 12 runs against Long Beach State on Sunday and a season-high 17 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff in a midweek matchup. Nearly everyone on the roster is beginning to perform well offensively. On the other hand, Northern Kentucky gave up between 12 and 14 runs in each of their three games last weekend...and that was against a much smaller opponent. If the Bulldogs can continue to ride the momentum they have on offense, then the visiting pitchers will not be able to stop them.

3. Tanner Leggett will start over RJ Yeager at second base.

RJ Yeager has been solid since moving to the fifth spot in the batting lineup, but Leggett has been incredible when he has been brought into games. It would be crazy not to start him after the stats he has put up through his first three appearances on the season. Leggett boasts a .500 batting average with three hits, three runs scored, five runs-batted-in and two home runs. He could have a monster year at the plate, and MSU needs to take advantage of that. With Leggett handling second base and Lane Forsythe staying in the shortstop position, the Bulldogs' infield defense could be the best in the SEC.