Watch: Former Bulldogs Outfielder Tanner Allen Hits His First Home Run in the Pros

August 28, 2021
Watch: Former Mississippi State Outfielder Tanner Allen Hits His First Home Run in the Pros

Allen hit his first homer in the pros this week.
Former Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen was key to the Bulldogs' success on the journey to the team securing the first national title not only in baseball -- but in any team sport in the history of the school -- for the Bulldogs earlier this year.

It's safe to say he's making a smooth transition to the big leagues, too. Allen hit the first home run of his professional career for the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday. The homer tied the score at 4-4 between the Hammerheads and the Palm Beach Cardinals at 4-4.

The Hammerheads went on to top the Cardinals, 6-5.

Coming in clutch is nothing new for Allen, and not something that comes as a surprise to anyone who kept up with Mississippi State baseball this past season.

Before he took his career to the next level, he started all 67 games he played in during his final season, finishing out with 100 hits. He hit .383 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI and 72 runs scored.

We can only assume it's up from here Allen, and he'll be one to keep an eye on as he continues to move forward in the pros. 

