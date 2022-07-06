Mississippi State commitment Jurrnagelo Cijntje has caught the attention of many MLB scouts as an ambidextrous pitcher, but some signs suggest that he might make it to Starkville after all.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cijntje posted a quick video to his Twitter account in which he panned his camera across Dudy Noble Field. It's not unusual for commitments to make social media posts when they visit their future schools, but seeing the Florida native on campus might mean a little bit more. Cijntje's visit might suggest that he's still interested in playing collegiate baseball at MSU before entering the professional ranks.

Cijntje had an impressive showing at this year's MLB Draft Combine, especially during a game played against some of the best high schoolers in the nation. The switch-pitcher struck out three batters with his right hand and two batters as a lefty.

The attention that Cijntje has received for his unique gift has helped him increase his stock ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft. The high school senior has a great chance of being selected to play professionally before stepping foot on a college campus. It's a risk that many young athletes are willing to take, especially with large paychecks and opportunities to fulfill lifelong dreams on the line.

Dozens of universities across the country -- including Mississippi State -- have had plenty of commitments sign with a professional team out of high school instead of joining a college team.

Cijntje's social media post doesn't prove whether or not he will make it to campus, but it shows that it's not out of the question just yet. Coaches and fans will have to wait a few more weeks to find out for sure what the future holds for the rising star, as the MLB Draft will not begin until July 17.