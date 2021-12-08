Mississippi State Baseball Releases Complete 2022 Schedule

The Mississippi State baseball team released their full 2022 schedule early this week.

The SEC games for the team were announced earlier this year, but the non-conference opponents and midweek games have finally been included so that fans can make their calendars. The Bulldogs will play 56 games in a span of approximately three months before seeing where they land in the NCAA tournament.

Below is the full schedule for the defending national champions.

February 18-20: vs. Long Beach State

February 22: vs. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

February 25-27: vs. Northern Kentucky

March 1: vs. Grambling

March 2: at Southern Miss (neutral site game at Trustmark Park in Pearl)

March 4-6: at Tulane

March 8-9: at Texas Tech (neutral site game at MGM Park in Biloxi)

March 11-13: vs. Princeton

March 15: vs. Binghamton

March 18-20: at Georgia

March 22: vs. Southern

March 25-27: vs. Alabama

March 29: at Memphis

April 1-3: at Arkansas

April 5: vs. UT Martin

April 8-10: vs. LSU

April 12: vs. UAB

April 14-16: vs. Auburn

April 19: vs. Jackson State

April 21-23: at Ole Miss

April 26: at Ole Miss (neutral site game at Trustmark Park in Pearl)

April 29-May 1: at Missouri

May 6-8: vs. Florida

May 10: at Samford

May 13-15: at Texas A&M

May 17: vs. North Alabama

May 19-21: vs. Tennessee

The SEC tournament will begin on May 24 just three days after Mississippi State's last regular-season game. It will conclude on May 29.

The NCAA College World Series will begin held on Friday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. It will end on either June 26 or 27, depending on whether or not there is a third game in the championship series. Hopefully, the Bulldogs will have the chance to defend their title.

With less than three months to go until the first pitch, it's looking like another great season is on deck for Mississippi State baseball.