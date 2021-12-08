Mississippi State Baseball Releases Complete 2022 Schedule

Mississippi State Baseball Announces Full 2022 Schedule
The Mississippi State baseball team released their full 2022 schedule early this week.
The SEC games for the team were announced earlier this year, but the non-conference opponents and midweek games have finally been included so that fans can make their calendars. The Bulldogs will play 56 games in a span of approximately three months before seeing where they land in the NCAA tournament.
Below is the full schedule for the defending national champions.
February 18-20: vs. Long Beach State
February 22: vs. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
February 25-27: vs. Northern Kentucky
March 1: vs. Grambling
March 2: at Southern Miss (neutral site game at Trustmark Park in Pearl)
March 4-6: at Tulane
March 8-9: at Texas Tech (neutral site game at MGM Park in Biloxi)
March 11-13: vs. Princeton
March 15: vs. Binghamton
March 18-20: at Georgia
March 22: vs. Southern
March 25-27: vs. Alabama
March 29: at Memphis
April 1-3: at Arkansas
April 5: vs. UT Martin
April 8-10: vs. LSU
April 12: vs. UAB
April 14-16: vs. Auburn
April 19: vs. Jackson State
April 21-23: at Ole Miss
April 26: at Ole Miss (neutral site game at Trustmark Park in Pearl)
April 29-May 1: at Missouri
May 6-8: vs. Florida
May 10: at Samford
May 13-15: at Texas A&M
May 17: vs. North Alabama
May 19-21: vs. Tennessee
The SEC tournament will begin on May 24 just three days after Mississippi State's last regular-season game. It will conclude on May 29.
The NCAA College World Series will begin held on Friday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. It will end on either June 26 or 27, depending on whether or not there is a third game in the championship series. Hopefully, the Bulldogs will have the chance to defend their title.
With less than three months to go until the first pitch, it's looking like another great season is on deck for Mississippi State baseball.