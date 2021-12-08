Mississippi State Baseball Releases Complete 2022 Schedule

Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Mississippi State Baseball Announces Full 2022 Schedule

    The 2022 Mississippi State baseball schedule was released
    The Mississippi State baseball team released their full 2022 schedule early this week. 

    The SEC games for the team were announced earlier this year, but the non-conference opponents and midweek games have finally been included so that fans can make their calendars. The Bulldogs will play 56 games in a span of approximately three months before seeing where they land in the NCAA tournament.

    Below is the full schedule for the defending national champions.

    February 18-20: vs. Long Beach State

    February 22: vs. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

    February 25-27: vs. Northern Kentucky 

    March 1: vs. Grambling 

    March 2: at Southern Miss (neutral site game at Trustmark Park in Pearl)

    March 4-6: at Tulane

    March 8-9: at Texas Tech (neutral site game at MGM Park in Biloxi)

    March 11-13: vs. Princeton

    March 15: vs. Binghamton 

    March 18-20: at Georgia

    March 22: vs. Southern 

    March 25-27: vs. Alabama

    March 29: at Memphis 

    April 1-3: at Arkansas 

    April 5: vs. UT Martin

    April 8-10: vs. LSU

    April 12: vs. UAB

    April 14-16: vs. Auburn

    April 19: vs. Jackson State

    April 21-23: at Ole Miss

    April 26: at Ole Miss (neutral site game at Trustmark Park in Pearl)

    April 29-May 1: at Missouri

    May 6-8: vs. Florida 

    May 10: at Samford 

    May 13-15: at Texas A&M

    May 17: vs. North Alabama

    May 19-21: vs. Tennessee

    The SEC tournament will begin on May 24 just three days after Mississippi State's last regular-season game. It will conclude on May 29. 

    The NCAA College World Series will begin held on Friday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. It will end on either June 26 or 27, depending on whether or not there is a third game in the championship series. Hopefully, the Bulldogs will have the chance to defend their title. 

    With less than three months to go until the first pitch, it's looking like another great season is on deck for Mississippi State baseball. 

