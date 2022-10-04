Skip to main content

Mississippi State Baseball Releases Full 2023 Schedule, Makes Adjustment to SEC Slate

The Diamond Dawgs announced their full slate of games for the 2023 season on Tuesday.

Mississippi State baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Tuesday morning.

The Bulldogs will play four non-conference series and participate in the Frisco Classic against other Power 5 schools in early March. There are also 12 midweek games scattered throughout the season, including matchups at Trustmark Park in Pearl against Southern Miss and Ole Miss as well as contests against Nicholls and Louisiana-Lafayette in Biloxi. 

The SEC schedule was released in early September, but all teams had to make adjustments to their in-conference slates after scheduling issues. Mississippi State will face the same opponents, but the majority of them are in a different order than what was previously scheduled. The Bulldogs will play Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas on the original dates. 

Here is a look at the entire 2023 schedule, including dates and locations for neutral-site games and tournaments. 

vs. Virginia Military Institute, Feb. 17-19

vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Feb. 21-22

vs. Arizona State, Feb. 24-26

at Southern Miss, Feb. 28 (Trustmark Park, Pearl, MS)

at Ohio State, March 3 (Frisco Classic, Frisco, TX)

at Oklahoma, March 4 (Frisco Classic, Frisco, TX)

at California, March 5 (Frisco Classic, Frisco, TX)

vs. Valparaiso, March 7

vs. Lipscomb, March 10-12

at Nicholls, March 14 (MGM Park, Biloxi, MS)

at Louisiana-Lafayette, March 15 (MGM Park, Biloxi, MS)

at Kentucky, March 17-19

vs. Arkansas State, March 21

vs. Vanderbilt, March 24-26

vs. Samford, March 28

vs. South Carolina, March 31-April 2

vs. Grambling, April 4

at Alabama, April 6-8

at UAB, April 11

vs. Ole Miss, April 14-16 (Super Bulldog Weekend)

vs. Southern, April 18

at Auburn, April 21-23

at Ole Miss, April 25 (Governor's Cup, Trustmark Park, Pearl, MS)

at Tennessee, April 28-30

vs. Arkansas, May 5-7

vs. Memphis, May 9

at LSU, May 12-14

vs. North Alabama, May 16

vs. Texas A&M, May 18-20

