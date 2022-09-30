Skip to main content

Mississippi State Baseball to Host Troy in Preseason Scrimmage on Saturday

The Bulldogs will host the Trojans in a preseason scrimmage before Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M kicks off on the football field.

College baseball is still months away from starting, but Mississippi State is already preparing for the 2023 season by holding scrimmages against other programs.

The Bulldogs will welcome the Troy Trojans to Dudy Noble Field on Saturday. The game will showcase talented players in both programs and should give coaches and spectators an idea of what's to come for the two teams. 

Mississippi State finished last season with a 26-30 overall record, including a 9-21 mark in the SEC. The Diamond Dawgs missed out on the postseason completely after winning the CWS National Championship in 2021. Troy reached the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and ended 2022 with a 32-24 overall record. 

There will be quite a few new faces wearing the Maroon and White for the Bulldogs this year. The team lost nine former players and one commitment to the 2022 MLB Draft, and a handful of other student-athletes chose to enter the transfer portal in the offseason. However, the level of talent that Mississippi State recruited has been evident through the team's intrasquad scrimmages. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans are encouraged to attend the free scrimmage ahead of MSU's matchup against Texas A&M on the football field later in the afternoon. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT. 

USATSI_19050381
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as the Bulldogs Take On Texas A&M

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19067172
Football

Mike Leach Discusses Upcoming Clash Between Mississippi State and Texas A&M

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026399
Football

Mississippi State Football: Bulldogs Listed as Slight Favorites Over Texas A&M

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19067172
Football

2022 SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Program Stands Ahead of Week 5

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19106433
Football

Mississippi State Wideout Lays Claim to 'Duck Waddle' Celebration

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19106561
Football

Three Standouts From Mississippi State's 45-14 Win Over Bowling Green

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19107195
Football

Mike Leach Talks 45-14 Win Over Bowling Green

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_13539666
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Ways the Bulldogs Must Improve to Take Down Bowling Green

By Elizabeth Keen