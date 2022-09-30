Mississippi State Baseball to Host Troy in Preseason Scrimmage on Saturday

College baseball is still months away from starting, but Mississippi State is already preparing for the 2023 season by holding scrimmages against other programs.

The Bulldogs will welcome the Troy Trojans to Dudy Noble Field on Saturday. The game will showcase talented players in both programs and should give coaches and spectators an idea of what's to come for the two teams.

Mississippi State finished last season with a 26-30 overall record, including a 9-21 mark in the SEC. The Diamond Dawgs missed out on the postseason completely after winning the CWS National Championship in 2021. Troy reached the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and ended 2022 with a 32-24 overall record.

There will be quite a few new faces wearing the Maroon and White for the Bulldogs this year. The team lost nine former players and one commitment to the 2022 MLB Draft, and a handful of other student-athletes chose to enter the transfer portal in the offseason. However, the level of talent that Mississippi State recruited has been evident through the team's intrasquad scrimmages.

Fans are encouraged to attend the free scrimmage ahead of MSU's matchup against Texas A&M on the football field later in the afternoon. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT.