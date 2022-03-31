Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Arkansas in Fayetteville

It's no joke! Essentials for tuning in to Mississippi State baseball vs. Arkansas on April Fool's Day.

Mississippi State baseball has momentum moving forward in the 2022 college baseball season.

The Bulldogs recorded a solid 10-4 victory over the Memphis Tigers as the bats came alive in the sixth inning --  MSU plated six runs following head coach Chris Lemonis' ejection. That's positive midweek action for the Bulldogs, moving to an overall record of 16-10.

Arkansas' overall record stands at 19-4 as the Razorbacks are currently riding a two-game winning streak. Their most recent victory was a 16-8 win over Little Rock on March 29.

The Bulldog's conference standing is 3-3, while the Razorbacks are 5-1. It will be interesting to see the outcome of this matchup that you don't want to miss.

Here's what you need to know for tuning in:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium (Fayetteville, AR)

Weather: 65 degrees, Mostly sunny

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 1

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

