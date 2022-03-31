It's no joke! Essentials for tuning in to Mississippi State baseball vs. Arkansas on April Fool's Day.

Mississippi State baseball has momentum moving forward in the 2022 college baseball season.

The Bulldogs recorded a solid 10-4 victory over the Memphis Tigers as the bats came alive in the sixth inning -- MSU plated six runs following head coach Chris Lemonis' ejection. That's positive midweek action for the Bulldogs, moving to an overall record of 16-10.

Arkansas' overall record stands at 19-4 as the Razorbacks are currently riding a two-game winning streak. Their most recent victory was a 16-8 win over Little Rock on March 29.

The Bulldog's conference standing is 3-3, while the Razorbacks are 5-1. It will be interesting to see the outcome of this matchup that you don't want to miss.

Here's what you need to know for tuning in:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium (Fayetteville, AR)

Weather: 65 degrees, Mostly sunny

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 1

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live