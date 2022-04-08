How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces LSU, Game 1
Mississippi State baseball (18-12, 4-5) is on a two-game winning streak after trouncing visiting UT Martin, 13-2 on Tuesday after avoiding a sweep by the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 5-3 road victory in extra innings Sunday.
Up next, the Bulldogs face the No. 21-ranked LSU Tigers (20-9, 4-5) in Starkville. The Tigers are coming off of a 16-3 victory over Grambling after dropping the last game of the series to Auburn, 6-4 on Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Tuesday matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers, regardless of where you are:
Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 21 LSU
Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)
Weather: 52 degrees, Mostly Cloudy
Start time: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, April 8
Watch: SEC Network
Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live