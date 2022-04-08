Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces LSU, Game 1

Mississippi State baseball takes on the LSU Tigers in Game 1 of the series on Friday night in Starkville.

Mississippi State baseball (18-12, 4-5) is on a two-game winning streak after trouncing visiting UT Martin, 13-2 on Tuesday after avoiding a sweep by the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 5-3 road victory in extra innings Sunday.

Up next, the Bulldogs face the No. 21-ranked LSU Tigers (20-9, 4-5) in Starkville. The Tigers are coming off of a 16-3 victory over Grambling after dropping the last game of the series to Auburn, 6-4 on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the Tuesday matchup between the Bulldogs and the Tigers, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. No. 21 LSU

Where: Dudy Noble Field (Starkville, MS)

Weather: 52 degrees, Mostly Cloudy

Start time: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, April 8

Watch: SEC Network

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

