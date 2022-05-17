Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Vs. North Alabama
Mississippi State baseball (25-27, 9-18) needs to get back to the right side of the win column in a bad way, currently on a nine-game losing streak after being swept by Texas A&M over the weekend.
The opponent they'll look to end the drought against is a visiting North Alabama (12-37, 5-22) team that most recently swept Bellarmine last weekend, recording a 12-10 win on Sunday.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Jess Davis
SS Lane Forsythe
LHP Cole Cheatham
North Alabama Starting Lineup:
DH Luke Harper
CF Austin Thrasher
SS Reid Homan
RF Devne Daniel
2B Drew Hudson
LF Reid Singewald
1B Cal Cook
3B Peyton Thomas
C Levi Jensen
LHP Jacob Bradshaw
TOP of 1 (UNA batting):
Harper singled up the middle
Harper advanced to second on a wild pitch
Thrasher flied out to centerfield, Harper advanced to third
Homan singled up the middle, RBI; Harper scored
Daniel walked, Homan advanced to second
Hudson singled to left field, RBI; Daniel advanced to second; Homan scored
Singewald singled up the middle; Hudson advanced to second; Daniel advanced to third
Cook struck out looking
Thomas singled down the right field line, 2 RBI; Singewald advanced to third; Hudson scored; Daniel scored.