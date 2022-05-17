Mississippi State looks to snap a significant losing streak in midweek action.

Mississippi State baseball (25-27, 9-18) needs to get back to the right side of the win column in a bad way, currently on a nine-game losing streak after being swept by Texas A&M over the weekend.

The opponent they'll look to end the drought against is a visiting North Alabama (12-37, 5-22) team that most recently swept Bellarmine last weekend, recording a 12-10 win on Sunday.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

LHP Cole Cheatham

North Alabama Starting Lineup:

DH Luke Harper

CF Austin Thrasher

SS Reid Homan

RF Devne Daniel

2B Drew Hudson

LF Reid Singewald

1B Cal Cook

3B Peyton Thomas

C Levi Jensen

LHP Jacob Bradshaw

TOP of 1 (UNA batting):

Harper singled up the middle

Harper advanced to second on a wild pitch

Thrasher flied out to centerfield, Harper advanced to third

Homan singled up the middle, RBI; Harper scored

Daniel walked, Homan advanced to second

Hudson singled to left field, RBI; Daniel advanced to second; Homan scored

Singewald singled up the middle; Hudson advanced to second; Daniel advanced to third

Cook struck out looking

Thomas singled down the right field line, 2 RBI; Singewald advanced to third; Hudson scored; Daniel scored.