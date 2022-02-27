Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/27/2022)

Mississippi State baseball aims to build off of Saturday's success in the final game of the series.

Mississippi State baseball got its first win of weekend series against Northern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, posting a strong 10-1 victory after falling 7-6 on Friday. Staying consistent will be key for the Bulldogs heading into Sunday as they face The Norse for the final game of the series.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

CF Matt Corder

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Aaron Downs

SS Tanner Leggett

LHP Cade Smith

Northern Kentucky Starting Lineup:

RF Treyvin Moss

3B Manny Vorhees

1B Ryan Glass

C Jayden Wakeham

SS Noah Fisher

2B John Odom

DH Liam McFadden-Ackman

LF Brennan Gick

CF Brandon Tucker

RHP Kaden Echeman

TOP of 1: NKU Batting

Moss grounded out to third base

Vorhees singled to second base

Glass struck out looking

Wakeham flied out to right field

BOTTOM of 1: MSU Batting

Yeager struck out looking

James singled down the left field line

James picked off, out at second c to ss

Hancock hit by pitch

Tanner fouled out to first base

END of 1: MSU 0, NKU 0

TOP of 2: NKU Batting

Fisher walked

Odom out at first base to second base; Fisher advanced to second base

McFadden-Ack grounded out to shortstop

Gick struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 2: MSU Batting

Hines singled to right field

Hines advanced to second on a wild pitch

Corder singled to left center, RBI; Hines scored

Cumbest singled, advanced to second on an error by centerfielder; Corder advanced to third base

Downs singled up the middle, 2 RBI; Cumbest scored, unearned; Corder scored.

Leggett flied out to center field

Yeager flied out to left field

James walked; Downs advanced to second base

Hancock grounded out to second base

END of 2: MSU 3, NKU 0

TOP of 3: NKU Batting

Tucker flied out to center field

Moss grounded out to second base

Vorhees struck out looking

BOTTOM of 3: MSU Batting

Tanner singled to left field

Hines flied out to left field

Corder flied out to center field