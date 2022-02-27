Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/27/2022)

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky, Game 3
Mississippi State baseball got its first win of weekend series against Northern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, posting a strong 10-1 victory after falling 7-6 on Friday. Staying consistent will be key for the Bulldogs heading into Sunday as they face The Norse for the final game of the series.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
CF Matt Corder
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Aaron Downs
SS Tanner Leggett
LHP Cade Smith
Northern Kentucky Starting Lineup:
RF Treyvin Moss
3B Manny Vorhees
1B Ryan Glass
C Jayden Wakeham
SS Noah Fisher
2B John Odom
DH Liam McFadden-Ackman
LF Brennan Gick
CF Brandon Tucker
RHP Kaden Echeman
TOP of 1: NKU Batting
Moss grounded out to third base
Vorhees singled to second base
Glass struck out looking
Wakeham flied out to right field
BOTTOM of 1: MSU Batting
Yeager struck out looking
James singled down the left field line
James picked off, out at second c to ss
Hancock hit by pitch
Tanner fouled out to first base
END of 1: MSU 0, NKU 0
TOP of 2: NKU Batting
Fisher walked
Odom out at first base to second base; Fisher advanced to second base
McFadden-Ack grounded out to shortstop
Gick struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 2: MSU Batting
Hines singled to right field
Hines advanced to second on a wild pitch
Corder singled to left center, RBI; Hines scored
Cumbest singled, advanced to second on an error by centerfielder; Corder advanced to third base
Downs singled up the middle, 2 RBI; Cumbest scored, unearned; Corder scored.
Leggett flied out to center field
Yeager flied out to left field
James walked; Downs advanced to second base
Hancock grounded out to second base
END of 2: MSU 3, NKU 0
TOP of 3: NKU Batting
Tucker flied out to center field
Moss grounded out to second base
Vorhees struck out looking
BOTTOM of 3: MSU Batting
Tanner singled to left field
Hines flied out to left field
Corder flied out to center field