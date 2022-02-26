Skip to main content

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky, Game 2

Mississippi State baseball takes on Northern Kentucky for the second game of the weekend series.

Mississippi State baseball didn't get the outcome it wanted on Friday afternoon, falling 7-6 to the Northern Kentucky Norse in a late rally that ultimately was just too little, too late.

The season is still very young though and the Bulldogs have a chance to bounce back and return to the win column on Saturday afternoon in Starkville. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

CF Matt Corder

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

2B Tanner Leggett

Read More

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson

NKU Starting Lineup:

RF Treyvin Moss

3B Manny Vorhees

1B Ryan Glass

C Jayden Wakeham

SS Noah Fisher

2B John Odom

DH Liam McFadden-Ackman

LF Brennan Gick

CF Brandon Tucker

LHP Ben Gerl

USATSI_16319290 (2)
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/26/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
18 minutes ago
USATSI_16346553
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (2/26/2022)

By Elizabeth Keen
55 minutes ago
USATSI_17421433
Baseball

Hunter Hines, Stone Simmons Shine in Mississippi State Loss to Northern Kentucky

By Elizabeth Keen
59 minutes ago
USATSI_12910533
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Batting an Issue in Loss to Northern Kentucky

By Tanner Marlar
1 hour ago
USATSI_16318585
Baseball

Mississippi State Falls 7-6 to Northern Kentucky in Game 1 of Weekend Series

By Elizabeth Keen
19 hours ago
USATSI_17157061 (2)
Football

2022 SEC Media Days Schedule Announced For Mike Leach, SEC Head Coaches

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_16346877
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/25/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_16319167 (3)
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (2/25/2022)

By Crissy Froyd
Feb 25, 2022