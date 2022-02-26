Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/26/2022)

Mississippi State baseball takes on Northern Kentucky for the second game of the weekend series.

Mississippi State baseball didn't get the outcome it wanted on Friday afternoon, falling 7-6 to the Northern Kentucky Norse in a late rally that ultimately was just too little, too late.

The season is still very young though and the Bulldogs have a chance to bounce back and return to the win column on Saturday afternoon in Starkville. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT.

Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

CF Matt Corder

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

2B Tanner Leggett

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson

NKU Starting Lineup:

RF Treyvin Moss

3B Manny Vorhees

1B Ryan Glass

C Jayden Wakeham

SS Noah Fisher

2B John Odom

DH Liam McFadden-Ackman

LF Brennan Gick

CF Brandon Tucker

LHP Ben Gerl