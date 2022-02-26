Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky (02/26/2022)

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Northern Kentucky, Game 2
Mississippi State baseball didn't get the outcome it wanted on Friday afternoon, falling 7-6 to the Northern Kentucky Norse in a late rally that ultimately was just too little, too late.
The season is still very young though and the Bulldogs have a chance to bounce back and return to the win column on Saturday afternoon in Starkville. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates on all the action. BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
CF Matt Corder
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
2B Tanner Leggett
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Preston Johnson
NKU Starting Lineup:
RF Treyvin Moss
3B Manny Vorhees
1B Ryan Glass
C Jayden Wakeham
SS Noah Fisher
2B John Odom
DH Liam McFadden-Ackman
LF Brennan Gick
CF Brandon Tucker
LHP Ben Gerl