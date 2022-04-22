Skip to main content

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Takes On Ole Miss, Game 2

Everything you need to know about Mississippi State baseball's second game of the series against Ole Miss and how to tune in.

Mississippi State baseball (22-17, 6-10) dropped its first matchup of the series against Ole Miss (22-15, 6-10), 4-2 at Swayze Field in Oxford on Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs will be eager to bounce back in Game 2 after giving the Rebels their first home victory against their in-state rival since back in 2015.

Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Dylan DeLucia pitched a full game allowing five hits and two runs as the Rebels snapped a six-game losing streak and he improved to 3-0.

Here's what to know about Friday's contest between Mississippi State and Ole Miss and how to tune in, regardless of where you are:

Game Info: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Where: Swayze Field (Oxford, MS)

Weather: 79 degrees, Clear Skies and Sun

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 22

Watch: SEC Network+

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

