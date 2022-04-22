Mississippi State baseball looks to get its first win of the series as it faces Ole Miss for the second-straight time Friday night.

Mississippi State baseball dropped the first game of the series to Ole Miss, 4-2 on Thursday night in Oxford, giving the Rebels their first home win against the Bulldogs since 2015.

One can imagine that serves as extra fuel as the Bulldogs look to get back to the win column in Game 2 on Friday evening at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

3B Kamren James

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson

Ole Miss Starting Lineup:

3B Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

DH Kemp Alderman

LF Kevin Graham

CF TJ McCants

C Hayden Dunhurst

2B Peyton Chatagnier

RF Calvin Harris

LHP Hunter Elliott

TOP of 1 (MSU batting):

Yeager grounded out to shortstop

James struck out looking

Hancock homered to right field

Tanner walked

Hines struck out looking

BOTTOM of 1 (Ole Miss batting):

Bench homered to left field

Gonzalez homered to center field

Elko homered to center field

Alderman popped up to shortstop

Graham singled to right field

McCants reached on a fielder's choice; Graham out at second, first base to shortstop

Dunhurst struck out swinging

END of 1: Ole Miss 3, MSU 1

TOP of 2 (MSU batting):

Cumbest singled to center field

Clark flied out to right field

Davis flied out to right field

Cumbest advanced to second on a wild pitch

Forsythe singled to second base; Cumbest scored

Yeager grounded out to shortstop

BOTTOM of 2 (Ole Miss batting):

Chatagnier homered to left field, RBI

Harris walked

Bench flied out to left field

Gonzalez walked; Harris advanced to second

Elko struck out swinging

Gonzalez advanced to second; Harris advanced to third on a wild pitch

Alderman struck out swinging

END of 2: Ole Miss 4, MSU 1

TOP of 3 (MSU batting):

James flied out to center field

Hancock hit by pitch

Tanner singled through the left side; Hancock advanced to second

Hines walked; Tanner advanced to second; Hancock advanced to third

Cumbest struck out looking