Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball Takes On Ole Miss, Game 2
Mississippi State baseball dropped the first game of the series to Ole Miss, 4-2 on Thursday night in Oxford, giving the Rebels their first home win against the Bulldogs since 2015.
One can imagine that serves as extra fuel as the Bulldogs look to get back to the win column in Game 2 on Friday evening at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
CF Jess Davis
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Preston Johnson
Ole Miss Starting Lineup:
3B Justin Bench
SS Jacob Gonzalez
1B Tim Elko
DH Kemp Alderman
LF Kevin Graham
CF TJ McCants
C Hayden Dunhurst
2B Peyton Chatagnier
RF Calvin Harris
LHP Hunter Elliott
TOP of 1 (MSU batting):
Yeager grounded out to shortstop
James struck out looking
Hancock homered to right field
Tanner walked
Hines struck out looking
Read More
BOTTOM of 1 (Ole Miss batting):
Bench homered to left field
Gonzalez homered to center field
Elko homered to center field
Alderman popped up to shortstop
Graham singled to right field
McCants reached on a fielder's choice; Graham out at second, first base to shortstop
Dunhurst struck out swinging
END of 1: Ole Miss 3, MSU 1
TOP of 2 (MSU batting):
Cumbest singled to center field
Clark flied out to right field
Davis flied out to right field
Cumbest advanced to second on a wild pitch
Forsythe singled to second base; Cumbest scored
Yeager grounded out to shortstop
BOTTOM of 2 (Ole Miss batting):
Chatagnier homered to left field, RBI
Harris walked
Bench flied out to left field
Gonzalez walked; Harris advanced to second
Elko struck out swinging
Gonzalez advanced to second; Harris advanced to third on a wild pitch
Alderman struck out swinging
END of 2: Ole Miss 4, MSU 1
TOP of 3 (MSU batting):
James flied out to center field
Hancock hit by pitch
Tanner singled through the left side; Hancock advanced to second
Hines walked; Tanner advanced to second; Hancock advanced to third
Cumbest struck out looking