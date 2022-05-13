Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Texas A&M, Game 1
Mississippi State baseball (25-24, 9-15) needs to find a bright spot as the Bulldogs are currently on a six-game losing streak after giving up the series to Missouri, being swept by Florida and falling 8-6 to Samford.
They'll look to get their first win in a long stretch of time against the Texas A&M Aggies (30-16, 14-10) on the road in College Station on Friday night.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
CF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
LF Aaron Downs
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Brandon Smith
Texas A&M Starting Lineup:
3B Trevor Werner
1B Jack Moss
LF Dylan Rock
DH Austin Bost
RF Brett Minnich
C Troy Claunch
2B Ryan Targac
CF Logan Britt
SS Kole Kaler
RHP Nathan Dettmer
TOP of 1 (MSU batting):
Yeager struck out swinging
Hancock grounded out to p
Tanner struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1 (Texas A&M batting):
Werner walked
Moss doubled to right field; Werner advanced to third
Rock flied out to right field, SF, RBI; Werner scored
Bost tripled to left center, RBI; Moss scored
Minnich singled up the middle, RBI; Bost scored
Claunch grounded out to third base; Minnich advanced to second
Targac walked
Britt hit by pitch; Targac advanced to second; Minnich advanced to third
Kaler struck out looking
END of 1: TAMU 3, MSU 0
TOP of 2 (MSU batting):
Hines grounded out to second base
Cumbest singled to left center
Cumbest out at second, catcher to third base, caught stealing
Clark out at first, first base to p
BOTTOM of 2 (TAMU batting):
Werner homered down the left field line, RBI
Moss grounded out to shortstop
Rock popped up to second base
Bost popped up to second base
END of 2: TAMU 3, MSU 0
TOP of 3 (MSU batting):
James grounded out to shortstop
Downs doubled to center field
Forsythe grounded out to p; Downs advanced to third
Yeager homered to left field, 2 RBI; Downs scored
Hancock flied out to left field
BOTTOM of 3 (TAMU batting):
Minnich flied out to left field
Claunch flied out to left field
Targac struck out swinging
END of 3: TAMU 4, MSU 2
TOP of 4 (MSU batting):
Tanner walked
Hines doubled to left field (0-0); Tanner advanced to third
Cumbest doubled to left field, RBI; Hines advanced to third; Tanner scored
Clark walked