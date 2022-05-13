Mississippi State baseball faces Texas A&M in the first game of the series.

Mississippi State baseball (25-24, 9-15) needs to find a bright spot as the Bulldogs are currently on a six-game losing streak after giving up the series to Missouri, being swept by Florida and falling 8-6 to Samford.

They'll look to get their first win in a long stretch of time against the Texas A&M Aggies (30-16, 14-10) on the road in College Station on Friday night.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

CF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

LF Aaron Downs

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Brandon Smith

Texas A&M Starting Lineup:

3B Trevor Werner

1B Jack Moss

LF Dylan Rock

DH Austin Bost

RF Brett Minnich

C Troy Claunch

2B Ryan Targac

CF Logan Britt

SS Kole Kaler

RHP Nathan Dettmer

TOP of 1 (MSU batting):

Yeager struck out swinging

Hancock grounded out to p

Tanner struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1 (Texas A&M batting):

Werner walked

Moss doubled to right field; Werner advanced to third

Rock flied out to right field, SF, RBI; Werner scored

Bost tripled to left center, RBI; Moss scored

Minnich singled up the middle, RBI; Bost scored

Claunch grounded out to third base; Minnich advanced to second

Targac walked

Britt hit by pitch; Targac advanced to second; Minnich advanced to third

Kaler struck out looking

END of 1: TAMU 3, MSU 0

TOP of 2 (MSU batting):

Hines grounded out to second base

Cumbest singled to left center

Cumbest out at second, catcher to third base, caught stealing

Clark out at first, first base to p

BOTTOM of 2 (TAMU batting):

Werner homered down the left field line, RBI

Moss grounded out to shortstop

Rock popped up to second base

Bost popped up to second base

END of 2: TAMU 3, MSU 0

TOP of 3 (MSU batting):

James grounded out to shortstop

Downs doubled to center field

Forsythe grounded out to p; Downs advanced to third

Yeager homered to left field, 2 RBI; Downs scored

Hancock flied out to left field

BOTTOM of 3 (TAMU batting):

Minnich flied out to left field

Claunch flied out to left field

Targac struck out swinging

END of 3: TAMU 4, MSU 2

TOP of 4 (MSU batting):

Tanner walked

Hines doubled to left field (0-0); Tanner advanced to third

Cumbest doubled to left field, RBI; Hines advanced to third; Tanner scored

Clark walked