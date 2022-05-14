Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Texas A&M, Game 2
Mississippi State baseball (25-25, 9-16) is desperate to return to the win column, currently on a seven-game losing streak after falling 8-7 to the Texas A&M Aggies (31-16, 15-10) on the road in College Station on Friday night.
They have a chance to end the drought in the second game of the series after putting on a convincing effort that came up just short.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Jess Davis
SS Tanner Leggett
RHP Preston Johnson
Texas A&M Starting Lineup:
3B Trevor Werner
1B Jack Moss
LF Dylan Rock
DH Austin Bost
RF Brett Minnich
C Troy Claunch
2B Ryan Targac
CF Jordan Thompson
SS Kole Kaler
RHP Wyatt Tucker
TOP of 1 (MSU batting):
Yeager doubled to right field
Hancock flied out to left field
Tanner grounded out to third base
Hines walked
Cumbest struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 1 (TAMU batting):
Werner grounded out to third base
Moss reached on an error by shortstop
Rock walked
Bos flied out to left field
END of 1: MSU 0, TAMU 0
TOP of 2 (MSU batting):
Clark grounded out to shortstop
James doubled down the left field line
Davis homered to right center, 2 RBI; James scored
Leggett singled to right field
Leggett stole second base
Yeager singled to shortstop
Yeager stole second base; Leggett stole third base
Hancock flied out to left field, SF, RBI (2-1 BBK); Leggett scored
Tanner grounded out to shortstop
BOTTOM of 2 (TAMU batting):
Minnich grounded out to second base
Claunch struck out swinging
Targac singled up the middle
Thompson flied out to centerfield
END of 2: MSU 3, TAMU 0
TOP of 3 (MSU batting):
Hines homered to right field, RBI
Cumbest grounded out to p
Clark struck out swinging
James popped up to first base
BOTTOM of 3 (TAMU batting):
Kaler singled, bunt
Werner flied out to centerfield
Moss struck out swinging
Rock homered to left field, 2 RBI; Kaler scored
Bost flied out to right field
END of 3: MSU 4, TAMU 2
TOP of 4 (MSU batting):
Davis grounded out to third base
Leggett flied out to right field
Yeager grounded out to third base
BOTTOM of 4 (TAMU batting):
Minnich walked
Claunch flied out to left field
Targac grounded into double play, shortstop to first base ; Minnich out on the play
END of 4: MSU 4, TAMU 2
TOP of 5 (MSU batting):
Hancock singled to shortstop
Cortez in to pitch for Tucker