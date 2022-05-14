Mississippi State baseball looks to bounce back in the second game of the series against Texas A&M.

Mississippi State baseball (25-25, 9-16) is desperate to return to the win column, currently on a seven-game losing streak after falling 8-7 to the Texas A&M Aggies (31-16, 15-10) on the road in College Station on Friday night.

They have a chance to end the drought in the second game of the series after putting on a convincing effort that came up just short.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Tanner Leggett

RHP Preston Johnson

Texas A&M Starting Lineup:

3B Trevor Werner

1B Jack Moss

LF Dylan Rock

DH Austin Bost

RF Brett Minnich

C Troy Claunch

2B Ryan Targac

CF Jordan Thompson

SS Kole Kaler

RHP Wyatt Tucker

TOP of 1 (MSU batting):

Yeager doubled to right field

Hancock flied out to left field

Tanner grounded out to third base

Hines walked

Cumbest struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 1 (TAMU batting):

Werner grounded out to third base

Moss reached on an error by shortstop

Rock walked

Bos flied out to left field

END of 1: MSU 0, TAMU 0

TOP of 2 (MSU batting):

Clark grounded out to shortstop

James doubled down the left field line

Davis homered to right center, 2 RBI; James scored

Leggett singled to right field

Leggett stole second base

Yeager singled to shortstop

Yeager stole second base; Leggett stole third base

Hancock flied out to left field, SF, RBI (2-1 BBK); Leggett scored

Tanner grounded out to shortstop

BOTTOM of 2 (TAMU batting):

Minnich grounded out to second base

Claunch struck out swinging

Targac singled up the middle

Thompson flied out to centerfield

END of 2: MSU 3, TAMU 0

TOP of 3 (MSU batting):

Hines homered to right field, RBI

Cumbest grounded out to p

Clark struck out swinging

James popped up to first base

BOTTOM of 3 (TAMU batting):

Kaler singled, bunt

Werner flied out to centerfield

Moss struck out swinging

Rock homered to left field, 2 RBI; Kaler scored

Bost flied out to right field

END of 3: MSU 4, TAMU 2

TOP of 4 (MSU batting):

Davis grounded out to third base

Leggett flied out to right field

Yeager grounded out to third base

BOTTOM of 4 (TAMU batting):

Minnich walked

Claunch flied out to left field

Targac grounded into double play, shortstop to first base ; Minnich out on the play

END of 4: MSU 4, TAMU 2

TOP of 5 (MSU batting):

Hancock singled to shortstop

Cortez in to pitch for Tucker