How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs Texas A&M, Game 1

What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State baseball faces Texas A&M in the first game of the series.

Mississippi State baseball (25-24, 9-15) needs to turn things around in a big way as the Bulldogs are currently on a six-game losing streak after giving up the series to Missouri, being swept by Florida and falling 8-6 to Samford on the road in midweek action.

Next up, the Mississippi State has the chance to get a victory in SEC play as it faces Texas A&M (30-16, 14-10) in College Station. The Aggies most recently took the series against the South Carolina Gamecocks, though they lost the final Sunday matchup, 9-4.

Here's a look at what to know about the upcoming contest between the Bulldogs and the Aggies, as well as how to tune in, regardless of where you are on gameday.

Game Info: Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (College Station, TX)

Weather: 91 degrees, Mostly Sunny

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 13

Watch: SEC Network +

Listen: https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=3218&type=Live

