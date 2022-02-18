Grading Every Bulldogs Baseball Walk-Up Song of the Season

One of the coolest aspects of baseball is that every batter and pitcher gets to have his own walk-up song.

Fans get to hear just about every genre-- from country to rap and everything in between. There are oldies, new hits and songs that might make you scratch your head and wonder. When Mississippi State's list of walk-up songs was released, I had to see what they were. I was surprised and impressed with most of the selections. Of course, I couldn't let the season sneak up on us without giving each player's selection a grade. As a 19-year-old girl who grew up in Mississippi, I might not have had exposure to every song, but I did take the time to listen to each of them and see how I felt.

Keep reading to see what grade I gave each player's walk-up song. Spoiler alert: everyone passed.

Slate Alford: "Bigger Than Me" by Big Sean

Grade: A+

What's not to like about this one? It's got a great beat and the absolute perfect lyrics for a rising athlete.

Brooks Auger: "Back in Black" by ACDC

Grade: A-

I hear this ACDC song quite often in baseball, which is why it scores a bit lower for me. That doesn't mean it's not a pretty darn good choice. Shoutout to Auger for keeping things classic at the Dude.

Gray Bane: "Live Your Life" by Rhianna and T.I.

Grade: A-

This isn't my favorite walk-up song, but I could see it making the crowd go crazy. I will say, I've never heard this used at any sporting event.

Bryce Chance: "Crazy Town" by Jason Aldean

Grade: A

Somehow, this song fits both Nashville musicians playing at bars on Broadway and college baseball players. I respect it.

Cole Cheatham: "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Grade: B+

"Fortunate Son" and baseball go hand in hand, but it's probably one of the most commonly played songs at ballparks everywhere. This is another one that scores lower for me simply because of how common it is.

Kellum Clark: "So Bad" by Eminem

Grade: A

I'm surprised that this is the only Eminem song on this list. The lyrics in this are questionable at times, but if I remember correctly, Clark walks up to the part of the song that fits in well with baseball.

Matt Corder: "Take Me Home Tonight" by Eddie Money

Grade: B

I could see this song going either way. It doesn't strike me as a song that would strike much emotion at a sporting event, but it could become iconic and unforgettable.

Brad Cumbest: "John Deere Green" by Joe Diffie

Grade: A-

This song is unforgettable. I don't completely understand the appeal of using "John Deere Green," but I'm certainly not going to question Cumbest here.

Jess Davis: "The Stroke" by Billy Squier

Grade: B+

I have mixed emotions about this particular song. I've genuinely sat here for 10 minutes deciding how I feel about it. It needs something-- perhaps an outstanding performance to go along with it-- to win me over.

Aaron Downs: "Out There" by Luke Combs

Grade: A-

I love country music. With that being said, this song needs something else to make it stand out.

Lane Forsythe: "Everywhere We Go" by SonReal

Grade: A

Maybe I'm just uncultured, but I've never heard this song before. I really like it: it's different, fun and will light the Dude up.

Jackson Fristoe: "Iron Man (2012 Remaster)" by Black Sabbath

Grade: A+

If I was an opposing batter and the pitcher I was facing warmed up to this song, I think I'd freak out. This is awesome.

Luke Hancock: "No Place Like Hometown" by HARDY

Grade: A

Yes I'm biased, but I'm a big fan of HARDY. This song is a bit slow for my liking, but I think it's perfect for Hancock, considering the fact that he grew up so close to Starkville.

Revy Higgins III: "Humble Beginnings" by Bazzi

Grade: A+

I don't believe that there's another song that better fits a freshman college athlete in any sport, and I'll stand by that.

Hunter Hines: "Y'all People" by Cody Johnson

Grade: A

Is this a shoutout to the fans? Because if so, I imagine it'll be much appreciated.

KC Hunt: "Public Service Announcement" by Jay-Z

Grade: A-

In case you can't already tell, I'm very picky with what I like. It's good, but not the best. Side note, are the little speech snippets part of the song that will be played?

Kamren James: "Good Time" by Niko Moon

Grade: B+

I genuinely can't tell if "Good Time" is a fast or slow song. Something about that bugs me. I know it's a newer song that has probably never been used as a walk-up song, so that's a plus.

Preston Johnson: "Whistlin' Dixie" by Randy Houser

Grade: A

This song literally screams "SEC baseball," and I'm here for it.

Pico Kohn: "Kickstart My Heart" by Motley Crue

Grade: A+

Everyone, take notes. There are very few songs that will catch the attention of fans right from the beginning like "Kickstart My Heart."

Tanner Leggett: "Rock With You" by Michael Jackson

Grade: B

I appreciate how different this choice is, but I think I'll chuckle when I hear it playing over Dudy Noble Field and think of Michael Jackson's laugh. No offense, of course.

Drew McGowan: "Drivin' Around Song" by Colt Ford and Jason Aldean

Grade: B+

I've heard some really dumb songs by Colt Ford, but I was pleasantly surprised by "Drivin' Around Song." I don't know how well it fits as a walk-up song, but I'm sure it has some sort of meaning for McGowan.

Davis Meche: "Here Comes the Hotstepper" by Ini Kamoze

Grade: A-

I don't know what I was expecting, but it wasn't that. It's weird, but I like it much more than I thought I would.

Tayler Montiel: "Hells Bells" by ACDC

Grade: A

Of all the classic walk-up songs on this list, this is my favorite. It never gets old.

Von Seibert: "Welcome To The Show" by Cody Johnson

Grade: A

If any song screams "SEC baseball," it's this one. Cody Johnson delivers yet again.

Stone Simmons: "Heat Above" by Greta Van Fleet

Grade: B

This song is great, I love it. I just don't think I'd ever use it as a walk-up song because of how slow it is. I expect to be proven wrong by the end of the season.

Landon Sims: "Still of the Night" by Whitesnake

Grade: A+

This song was iconic last season, and it will be iconic this season as well. I guarantee it.

Brayland Skinner: "The Show Goes On" by Lupe Fiasco

Grade: A+

I think I'm going to have to listen to this song before I take every exam this year. Seriously, it makes me feel good.

Brandon Smith: "Ride the Lightning (717 Tapes)" by Warren Zeiders

Grade: A+

This is a country song that doesn't sound like any other country song on this list. Plus, the opening line says, "Mama always said I was born on the wild side." After watching the Tulane series last season, I think it fits Smith.

Cade Smith: "The Outsiders" by Eric Church

Grade: B

I'm going to be honest, this song bores me a little bit. But as long as it gets Smith pumped up and ready to play, I'll take it.

Parker Stinnett: "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" by Cage the Elephant"

Grade: B+

I don't know if this singer needs to take up a career in rapping. However, the guitars save this song for me.

Drew Talley: "Wild Thing" by X

Grade: B

The fact that this song is in a Geico commercial ruins it for me.

Logan Tanner: "Make Some Noise" by Beastie Boys

Grade: A-

I think Tanner might be the king of using throwback rap music for walk-up songs. I mean that as a compliment.

Mikey Tepper: "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" by Beastie Boys

Grade: B+

Fun fact: I used to destroy this song on Guitar Hero. It comes pretty close to tying Tanner's song choice by the same artist.

Cam Tullar: "Detroit Rock City" by KISS

Grade: A-

I don't necessarily love the song, but I looked into it. Turns out Tullar is from Michigan, so this seems like the perfect way to bring a bit of home to Mississippi.

Jack Walker: "Rock You Like A Hurricane" by Scorpions

Grade: B+

I can't really tell what they're saying in this song, but I sure hope Walker does rock Dudy Noble like a hurricane.

Andrew Walling: "Let Me Clear My Throat (Old School Reunion Remix) by DJ Kool

Grade: A-

I think this song incorporates a little bit of everything, which is why I like it. I genuinely didn't know what I'd be hearing next.

Bradley Wilson: "Intergalactic" by Beastie Boys

Grade: A

This song is so cool and different from any other on this list. By different, I mean out of this world. Please appreciate my pun.

RJ Yeager: "Hurt So Good" by John Mellencamp

Grade: A

This song gives me the feeling that "Your Love" by The Outfield does. I suppose someone who has played collegiate baseball for a few years now certainly has some good taste.