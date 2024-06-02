Mississippi State Beats St. John’s 13-5
Mississippi State keeps their season alive with a 13-5 win over St. John’s. The Bulldog offense drew first blood in the third inning.
State collected five hits and four runs thanks to RBI singles from Amani Larry, Connor Hujsak, and Bryce Chance. The Bulldogs would add two more runs in the fourth after back-to-back RBI singles from Hunter Hines and Dakota Jordan.
The Red Storm would get a couple of runs off MSU starter Brooks Auger in the bottom of the fourth. That would be the only runs the former Hinds Community College Eagle would surrender as he worked 4.1 innings.
Cam Schuelke would take over on the mound for Auger. The Dorr, Mich. native struggled with command as he issued a pair of walks, and St. John’s added a run on a throwing error by catcher Joe Powell and a passed ball to cut the MSU lead to 6-4.
However, State would immediately get those runs back as shortstop David Mershon smashed a two-run home run to right field. MSU would get further insurance in the top of the eighth with another RBI single from Hines, and an RBI infield single from left Chance.
Jordan has busted out of his slump and got his fifth hit of the day in the ninth, and it was a 463-foot bomb to right field to give State a 13-5 lead.
After having trouble in his first inning, Schuelke locked in and pitched big innings for State. The senior right-hander persevered the bullpen for game two against Virginia tonight at 5 p.m. CT.